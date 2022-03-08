Spurs' Kane pleased to leapfrog Arsenal great Henry in scoring chart

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said he was delighted to go above Arsenal great Thierry Henry in the all-time Premier League scoring list after netting his 176th goal in the competition in Monday's 5-0 win over Everton.

After Michael Keane's own goal began the rout in the 14th minute and Son Heung-min made it 2-0, Kane slotted in his first of the evening to make it 3-0 before adding another following Sergio Reguilon's strike to surpass Henry.

The England international skipper, who climbed to sixth in the Premier League scoring chart led by Alan Shearer (260), said keeping things simple had helped him in his career.

"It's all about getting those chances, I'm always confident I'm going to hit the target," Kane told Sky Sports.