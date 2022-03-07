Mokwena spills beans on Sundowns' little-known opponents Mathaithai

Rulani Mokwena says Mamelodi Sundowns' technical team has collected as much information as possible before their Nedbank Cup last-16 clash against Botshabelo amateurs Mathaithai.

Sundowns host the third-tier side, who play in the Free State ABC Motsepe provincial league, at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening (kickoff 6pm).

“We’re looking forward to it and have tried to collect as much information as possible and tried to profile them,” Mokwena said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

Downs' co-coach is known for not leaving stones unturned in his profiling of opponents, especially those who campaign outside the Premiership, and it was no different for the team who style themselves the pride of Botshabelo.

“If you look at where they are in their log they are in position four. They played on Sunday and won 1-0. They are still a lot of points behind leaders De General FC,” Mokwena said.

“They have 15 points and De General are on 26, so the situation is complex for them in their league. But maybe with a bit more focus on their cup run, they have managed to do well to get to this stage.”