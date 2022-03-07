Soccer

Mokwena spills beans on Sundowns' little-known opponents Mathaithai

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
07 March 2022 - 15:37
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has been keeping a close watch on their Nedbank Cup opponents, minnows from Botshabelo, Mathaithai FC.
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has been keeping a close watch on their Nedbank Cup opponents, minnows from Botshabelo, Mathaithai FC.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Rulani Mokwena says Mamelodi Sundowns' technical team has collected as much information as possible before their Nedbank Cup last-16 clash against Botshabelo amateurs Mathaithai.

Sundowns host the third-tier side, who play in the Free State ABC Motsepe provincial league, at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening (kickoff 6pm).  

“We’re looking forward to it and have tried to collect as much information as possible and tried to profile them,” Mokwena said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

Downs' co-coach is known for not leaving stones unturned in his profiling of opponents, especially those who campaign outside the Premiership, and it was no different for the team who style themselves the pride of Botshabelo.

“If you look at where they are in their log they are in position four. They played on Sunday and won 1-0. They are still a lot of points behind leaders De General FC,” Mokwena said.

“They have 15 points and De General are on 26, so the situation is complex for them in their league. But maybe with a bit more focus on their cup run, they have managed to do well to get to this stage.”

Maritzburg stun Sundowns for first league win over the Brazilians in a decade

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Maritzburg United during their drama filled DStv Premiership clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mokwena said Mathaithai have good individual players, play a 4-3-2-1 formation with a pivot and start their build-ups from the back.

Mathaithai eased past fellow ABC Motsepe amateurs Northern Cape Professionals in the last-32 away in Kimberley.

The names and profiles of the Mathaithai players who could pose a threat dripped off the Sundowns co-coach’s tongue.

“They’ve got a good goalkeeper in Mbali Tshabalala, confident on the ball, industrious and aggressive in initiating build-up play. He’s comfortable with his distribution.

“One of their best players is probably jersey number 77 [Centropain Seepamore]. He used to play for Vasco da Gama and Bloemfontein Celtic and got a couple of caps for the SA under-23 team.

“He’s more experienced now as he is over 30, but still you can see his versatility in being able to help them play as a '9', as a '10' and sometimes even as one of the double '8s'.”

Mokwena said Mathaithai boast a fast attack.

“They’ve got a boy called 'Rashford', the jersey No 11 [Thabang Mabenyane], who is their focal point. He is quick and aggressive and looks to play behind the strikers.

“He takes wing play a lot and his crossing ability for that type of a role is not so bad.

Sundowns coach Mngqithi: 'Unfair' to blame Zwane for missed penalty

Themba Zwane has been Mamelodi Sundowns' most reliable penalty-taker, and the DStv Premiership leaders cannot lay the blame for a second defeat of ...
Sport
9 hours ago

“They’ve got Teboho 'Simunye' Modise, the jersey No 10, who I think is probably one of their most dangerous players. He is aggressive in his dribbling and gets into the final third more and plays in the central areas as well. He provides a lot of problems.

“They are a good team, a team that we tried to work on a lot last night to gather information.”

Mokwena said he took time to watch Mathaithai’s 1-0 win on Sunday against Kosvies FC.

“They changed and rested a couple of key players in their game yesterday, but OK, hopefully the information that we have collected comes in handy for us to be able to win the match tomorrow.”

While Mokwena was giving the lowdown on them, Mathaithai appeared to be on the road.

The team took an hour’s bus trip from Botshabelo to Bloemfontein from where they flew to Johannesburg for another bus trip for an hour to Pretoria.

Mathaithai hosted a community send-off prayer session and fundraiser at Kaizer Sebothelo Stadium in Botshabelo on Sunday. The Free State minnows asked for divine intervention against a ruthless Sundowns, who are expected to come out guns blazing after Maritzburg United inflicted a second defeat on them in the DStv Premiership on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Football fans protest ahead of Soweto derby to push for reopening of stadiums

Football fans gathered in large numbers outside Orlando Stadium on Saturday morning for a “peaceful protest” to put pressure on the Premier Soccer ...
Sport
2 days ago

Safpu joins soccer fans' protest before Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium

The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) has thrown its weight behind a planned protest by fans to put pressure on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘I am very angry’ – Bafana coach Hugo Broos slams PSL for alleged failed meeting

Hugo Broos has launched an astonishing broadside at the Premier Soccer League for allegedly failing to set up a meeting between the Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
3 days ago

Mathoho's header wins the Soweto derby for Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have injected some faint hope to the claim by their coach Stuart Baxter that they can still catch up to runaway Mamelodi Sundowns in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Davids says Mhango has to fight for Pirates place, hints at discipline issue

There are many quality strikers at Orlando Pirates, and suddenly they are all fit again, Fadlu Davids has said in what the Bucs co-coach seemed to ...
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Game changer Pitso Mosimane is in danger Sport
  2. MaMkhize explains Andile Mpisane's new administrative role at Royal AM Soccer
  3. WATCH | Football fans protest ahead of Soweto derby to push for reopening of ... Soccer
  4. Pelembe scores stunner to clip Birds' wings and send Royal AM second Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs rubbishes reports claiming it banished teen sensation Mfundo ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations