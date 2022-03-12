Soccer

Diaz and Salah strikes help Liverpool to sink Brighton

12 March 2022 - 17:56 By Reuters
Tariq Lamptey of Brighton & Hove Albion battles for possession with Luis Diaz of Liverpool during their Premier League match at American Express Community Stadium on 12 March 2022.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz scored in the first half before Mohamed Salah struck from the penalty spot after the hour mark as the team comfortably beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool's win at Brighton's Amex Stadium was their eighth straight victory in the competition as Juergen Klopp's second-placed side cut the gap between themselves and league leaders Manchester City to three points.

City can restore their advantage when they travel to Crystal Palace on Monday.

Diaz put the visitors in front by heading in a pass from Joel Matip before Salah scored from the spot, after a handball by Yves Bissouma, for Liverpool's 2,000th Premier League goal.

It was the Egyptian international's 20th goal of the season.

Liverpool endured some nervy moments towards the end of the match, but goalkeeper Alisson kept out efforts from substitutes Danny Welbeck and Solly March.

