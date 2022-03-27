×

Soccer

Xavi can stay in Barcelona as long as he wants, says club president Laporta

27 March 2022 - 16:51 By Reuters
FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez during the Uefa Europa League match against Galatasaray at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on March 17 2022.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez can remain at the LaLiga side for as long as he wants following his superb start in the job, club president Joan Laporta said, adding that he had not yet discussed a contract extension with the former midfielder.

Barcelona have lost only once in the league since Xavi took charge in November following Dutchman Ronald Koeman's sacking, and they are unbeaten in the competition since December 4.

Their 4-0 thrashing of arch-rivals Real Madrid last weekend extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches, and Laporta was asked following the match if he had spoken to Xavi about his contract which runs until 2024.

"We have a coach who has a high esteem for Barca and knows the club very well. These are issues that we have not touched, that we know we will have to touch," Laporta told Barcelona-based sports daily paper Mundo Deportivo on Saturday.

"As I see it, Xavi can stay here as long as he wants. One thing that happens is: As he knows the institution perfectly well and loves Barca, he knows at all times what he is contributing.

"He already did it as a player... The advantage of these great players who become great coaches is that they immediately know their moment."

Xavi played at Barca for 17 years before moving in 2015 to Qatar's Al-Sadd, where he ended his playing career four years later. He then took over as Al-Sadd's head coach, guiding them to seven trophies in 2-1/2 years.

"I am not worried (about his renewal) because I will always, as far as possible, recognise him professionally in terms of the contract and he has this peace of mind," Laporta said.

Barca are third in the LaLiga standings on 54 points, 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid and three behind Sevilla, who have both played a game more. They next face Sevilla when they return to action on April 3 following the international break. 

