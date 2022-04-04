Sundowns announce ex-Chelsea scout Berg as new sporting director

Mamelodi Sundowns have named respected Dane Flemming Berg as their new sporting director.

Berg had been working with the Danish Football Union (DBU) as its talent development manager since 2015. He also spent seven years as Chelsea's chief international scout from 2005 to 2012.

The 49-year-old is credited with unearthing much talent in Denmark and having put in place structures to develop young and emerging players.

Sundowns chairperson Tlhopie Motsepe announced Berg as the club's new sporting director at the club's headquarters on Chloorkop, Midrand, on Monday morning.

“He shares the same vision as Mamelodi Sundowns FC, which is that Sundowns must be the best club in Africa,” Motsepe said.

The DBU last month announced Berg would leave the Danish Association in April.

“DBU's talent development manager, Flemming Berg, who has been in charge of DBU's talent development since 2015, will leave on April 1 as he has decided to say yes to an international position as sporting director,” a DBU statement read.

“The club which Flemming Berg joins does not yet want publication, which DBU respects. In the near future, DBU will start looking for a new talent development manager,” another statement read.