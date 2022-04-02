×

Soccer

Sundowns troubled by injuries ahead of Champions League match

02 April 2022 - 11:09 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League 21/22 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Hilal at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on the 11 February 2022 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League 21/22 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Hilal at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on the 11 February 2022 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns' bid to end their Caf Champions League group stages campaign on a high note is being frustrated by several injuries in their camp.

Sundowns host Sudan’s Al-Merrikh in the sixth and last match of the group stage at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday at 3pm.

Though Sundowns have secured the top spot in their group and already qualified for the quarterfinals, co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi revealed the team still has something to play for in the clash.

The Brazilians are currently sitting on 13 points, the same number of points they achieved in the group stages last season, and the aim is to improve that this year.

However, Mngqithi has revealed that their mission has been hampered by injuries.

The coach said to cope with all the injuries they might have to consider some of the players who were with Bafana in France and only returned to the country on Thursday.

Bafana played France on Tuesday in Lille and were also in action against Guinea in Belgium on March 25.

“Rivaldo (Coetzee) is still injured. He was supposed to go for an operation sometime this week I think and he is probably out for six weeks, I think,” Mngqithi said.

“As for the players that were with the national team, there’s a possibility that we might consider some of them because our injury status is bad. Thapelo (Morena) got injured in Sudan and he is still not yet back.

“Fortunately, (Khuliso) Mudau didn’t play a full match on Tuesday, so we are hoping that might also help us.

“In terms of the other injuries, we still have Erwin Saavedra and Gift Motupa out. Mosa (Lebusa) is still a concern but it's a 50/50 situation with him, but we are optimistic he could play on Saturday.”

Sundowns also had Lyle Lakay, Rushine de Reuck, Tebogo Mokoena and Mothobi Mvala in the national team.

