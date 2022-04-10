×

Soccer

WATCH | Man United’s Ronaldo probed for slapping phone from young fan

10 April 2022 - 16:16 By Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool on April 9 2022.
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Merseyside police said on Sunday they were reviewing CCTV footage to establish if Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo committed an offence by knocking a mobile phone out of a supporter's hand after his team's 1-0 defeat at Everton.

Footage emerged on social media of Ronaldo appearing to swipe his hand towards the ground as he walked off the pitch and headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park after Saturday's match.

Eyewitnesses said the 37-year-old had knocked a fan's phone out of their hand and smashed it to the ground and Ronaldo later took to Instagram to apologise for the incident.

A spokesperson for Merseyside police said the force was liaising with both clubs after reports of an alleged assault.

“As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm, it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch,” the spokesperson said. “Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place.”

Ronaldo apologised for the incident He wrote on Instagram: “It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.

“The club have told Reuters they are looking into the incident.

The defeat left United seventh in the Premier League standings and they face the prospect of missing out on qualification for next season's Champions League as they are six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

