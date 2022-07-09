Former Bafana star Modise to manage talent as he launches new business venture

“This new exciting venture that I am embarking on is a talent agency. We will be managing talent from all walks of life. We will not just be focusing on footballers, but on just talent on its own,” Modise told TimesLIVE in Durban where he is doing commentary for SuperSport TV for the Cosafa Cup.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Former Bafana Bafana star player Teko “The General” Modise has launched a new talent management agency aimed at helping sports and other talented people from different industries to have successful careers and broaden their streams of income.
Modise’s new agency is called The Prestigious Group and will soon confirm their first two clients that include an exciting SA footballer.
Modise, who is widely regarded as one of the best footballers to come out of SA in recent memory, retired in 2019 at Cape Town City but he is still a relevant figure in the sports industry unlike many other former stars.
The former SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Sundowns player believes it’s because he has been looking after his brand and with all the knowledge he has he can help more people to be successful even beyond their playing or music and acting days.
“This new exciting venture that I am embarking on is a talent agency. We will be managing talent from all walks of life. We will not just be focusing on footballers, but on just talent on its own,” Modise told TimesLIVE in Durban where he is doing commentary for SuperSport TV for the Cosafa Cup.
“This is my baby, I’ve been working on it for over two years now. It was scary in the beginning but I’m excited that I got to speak about it and everybody knows what it is about.
“With all the experience that I have in this game, I have learnt so much from being managed by Jazzman Mahlakgane,” he said.
“So I figured that with all the experience that I have and what I’ve learnt within the game, and also what is required as a footballer or as a talent to have multiple streams of income, you have to be out there and push your brand as hard as you can.”
Though Modise couldn’t divulge the name of the soccer player he has signed under his agency, he seems to be a huge fan of the unnamed star.
“We have two clients on board already, one is into football and the other is clothing label designer,” Modise said.
“I think the biggest reason why I started this was to manage him because I see a lot of myself in him personality wise. We totally play different kinds of football, but there’s a lot of similarities off the pitch.”
