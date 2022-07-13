Bafana are the Cosafa Cup defending champions, having won the tournament in Gqeberha last year.
That team consisted of players such as Victor Letsoalo, Siyethemba Sithebe, Brooks, Lebogang Maboe, Veli Mothwa and other players from the DStv Premiership.
“For us, as the hosts, we know we are under pressure to perform and we will try by all means to make sure we go all the way and win the trophy,” Mkhalele said.
Kaizer Chiefs reserve player Keletso Sifama and budding Orlando Pirates starlet Boitumelo Radiopane are players to look out for in Mkhalele's young combination.
In Wednesday's earlier quarterfinal, west African guest team Senegal take on Eswatini at the same venue at 2pm.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Mkhalele: Bafana to use Cosafa Cup to blood starlets like Radiopane, Sifama
Image: Muzi Ntombela/Backpagepix
Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele says the Cosafa Cup squad was picked with the Paris 2024 Olympics in mind.
Mkhalele will lead a youthful SA in the tournament, starting with a tough quarterfinal match against Mozambique at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday (5pm).
Apart from defender Athenkosi Mcaba and midfielder Ethan Brooks, who aren't available for the match against Mozambique, most of the players in the team will be playing for the senior national side for the first time. Many ply their club football trade in the National First Division, recently relaunched as the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
Blow for Bafana as Brooks ruled out of Cosafa Cup quarter against Moz
Mkhalele said this was in line with putting together an under-23 team that would represent SA at the Olympics if they qualify for the multi-sport event.
“There are many reasons why we chose to go with a younger side,” the former Bafana winger said.
“Most of these players are not playing at the highest level in SA so we started the journey to increase the pool of players and have more options.
“Also, we decided to go with these players to help with our Olympics team to get some game time.
“This is the opportunity that we find the balance for that team and make sure we have players that will help us qualify for the Olympics.
“And some of them [might get a chance] to play for Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.”
Former Pirates captain ‘Tyson’ reunites with Hunt at SuperSport
Bafana are the Cosafa Cup defending champions, having won the tournament in Gqeberha last year.
That team consisted of players such as Victor Letsoalo, Siyethemba Sithebe, Brooks, Lebogang Maboe, Veli Mothwa and other players from the DStv Premiership.
“For us, as the hosts, we know we are under pressure to perform and we will try by all means to make sure we go all the way and win the trophy,” Mkhalele said.
Kaizer Chiefs reserve player Keletso Sifama and budding Orlando Pirates starlet Boitumelo Radiopane are players to look out for in Mkhalele's young combination.
In Wednesday's earlier quarterfinal, west African guest team Senegal take on Eswatini at the same venue at 2pm.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Gabadinho Mhango ‘had offers from Europe’ before leaving Orlando Pirates
Zambia and Namibia through to Cosafa Cup semifinals
Banyana rocked by Covid-19 outbreak ahead of quarterfinal against Tunisia
Blow for Bafana as Brooks ruled out of Cosafa Cup quarter against Moz
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos