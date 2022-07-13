×

Mkhalele: Bafana to use Cosafa Cup to blood starlets like Radiopane, Sifama

13 July 2022 - 11:45 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
SA under-20 midfielder Keletso Sifama (right) in action in the Cosafa u-20 Men's Championship final against Zambia at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Sifama will represent the senior national team at the Cosafa Cup.
SA under-20 midfielder Keletso Sifama (right) in action in the Cosafa u-20 Men's Championship final against Zambia at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Sifama will represent the senior national team at the Cosafa Cup.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/Backpagepix

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele says the Cosafa Cup squad was picked with the Paris 2024 Olympics in mind.

Mkhalele will lead a youthful SA in the tournament, starting with a tough quarterfinal match against Mozambique at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday (5pm).

Apart from defender Athenkosi Mcaba and midfielder Ethan Brooks, who aren't available for the match against Mozambique, most of the players in the team will be playing for the senior national side for the first time. Many ply their club football trade in the National First Division, recently relaunched as the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Mkhalele said this was in line with putting together an under-23 team that would represent SA at the Olympics if they qualify for the multi-sport event.

“There are many reasons why we chose to go with a younger side,” the former Bafana winger said.

“Most of these players are not playing at the highest level in SA so we started the journey to increase the pool of players and have more options.

“Also, we decided to go with these players to help with our Olympics team to get some game time.

“This is the opportunity that we find the balance for that team and make sure we have players that will help us qualify for the Olympics.

“And some of them [might get a chance] to play for Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.”

Bafana are the Cosafa Cup defending champions, having won the tournament in Gqeberha last year.

That team consisted of players such as Victor Letsoalo, Siyethemba Sithebe, Brooks, Lebogang Maboe, Veli Mothwa and other players from the DStv Premiership.

“For us, as the hosts, we know we are under pressure to perform and we will try by all means to make sure we go all the way and win the trophy,” Mkhalele said.

Kaizer Chiefs reserve player Keletso Sifama and budding Orlando Pirates starlet Boitumelo Radiopane are players to look out for in Mkhalele's young combination.

In Wednesday's earlier quarterfinal, west African guest team Senegal take on Eswatini at the same venue at 2pm.

