Former Pirates captain ‘Tyson’ reunites with Hunt at SuperSport
Image: SuperSport United FC/Twitter
SuperSport United have signed former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, the Pretoria club announced on Monday.
The hugely experienced “Tyson”, who led SA to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, reunites with new SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt. Hunt and Hlatshwayo won the 2016-17 DStv Premiership title together at Bidvest Wits.
Hlatshwayo’s indifferent form at Pirates saw him “amicably part ways” with the Soweto giants last month after a difficult two years at the Soweto giants.
“SuperSport United is delighted to announce the arrival of former Pirates and Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo on a one-year deal with an option to renew,” Matsatsantsa said.
“The 32-year old reunites with head coach Hunt after a wonderful spell at Wits between 2014 and 2020, winning the league title and Telkom Knockout trophy.
“Hlatshwayo comes to the club with a wealth of experience, having played over 300 domestic games and captained Bafana, with just over 30 caps under his belt.”
Hunt — who has returned to SuperSport, where he won three league titles in succession from 2008 to 2010 — will hope to rehabilitate Hlatshwayo to his best form. The tough defender lost confidence and became notoriously error-prone at Pirates.
“The signing of ‘Tyson’ is a wonderful addition for the club and he comes with a lot of experience,” the coach said.
“He was the Bafana captain and my captain at Wits, we won trophies together and he’s definitely ready to get working and to get going again. It’s a huge opportunity for him and for us at the club.”
Hlatshwayo, who played just 14 games in all competitions for Pirates in 2021-22, said he would work hard for a starting place at SuperSport.
“SuperSport United is a team that is known to win trophies and I hope I can share my experience, which means I have to equally work hard,” the player said.
“There is competition in the team, which is good for the energy around the players and keeping the togetherness, and I will make sure I earn my right to play.”
Hlatshwayo was a product of Ajax Cape Town’s youth programme and began his professional career there.
