Soccer

Blow for Bafana as Brooks ruled out of Cosafa Cup quarter against Moz

12 July 2022 - 13:49 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
At only 21 years of age, Ethan Brooks is considered a senior player in the youthful squad.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana have suffered a major blow. Midfielder Ethan Brooks has been ruled out of their Cosafa Cup quarterfinal clash against Mozambique.

SA will join the Southern Africa regional showpiece in the last-eight by hosting neighbours Mozambique at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, on Wednesday (5pm).

The youthful and inexperienced side will be led by national team assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, as head coach Hugo Broos is giving the tournament a miss.

Mkhalele said Brooks has a minor knee injury, but SA are hoping he will recover in time for the semifinals.

“The preparations went well, even though we had challenges related to some of the injuries we have had in our preparation,” he said.

“But for now, in the last stage of our preparation, I’m happy to announce the whole squad is back except Ethan Brooks.

“[We] hope that in the next game, after Mozambique, he will be ready.”

