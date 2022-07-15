Sundowns bracing for unusual New Year’s Eve clash against Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has welcomed the prospect of taking on rivals Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership clash in an unusual New Year’s Eve slot at Loftus.

According to a preliminary fixture list, the Brazilians will start the defence of their league title against Cape Town City away from home on the evening of August 5.

Another fixture of interest for the fans is the clash between Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs who will play in front of fans for the first time in two years on August 6 at FNB Stadium.

The Soweto derby will be followed on August 13 by a fixture between Sundowns and Chiefs at Loftus.