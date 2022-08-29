Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune rolled back the clock with a classic performance in his side's penalty shoot-out win over Stellenbosch FC.
The sides met in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The match was delayed by 30 minutes to allow supporters to get into the stadium safely, and Chiefs started the game looking cautious.
Stellenbosch looked the brighter side for much of the first half and got their reward moments into the second half through Sihle Nduli after good work from Jayden Adams.
Ten minutes later Ashley du Preez equalised for Chiefs after a blunder between goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt and Oshwin Andries. Some fans stormed the pitch after the equaliser, further delaying the match.
The sides slugged it out to extra time and then penalties.
Khune was the toast of Amakhosi fans after he saved two spot-kicks in the shoot-out to see his team through to the semifinals of the MTN8.
The celebrations in the stand were matched by a flood of reactions on social media.
Many welcomed him back into the fold, claiming he is still the best goalkeeper in Mzansi.
Class is permanent: Fans hail Itu Khune’s penalty heroics
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune rolled back the clock with a classic performance in his side's penalty shoot-out win over Stellenbosch FC.
The sides met in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The match was delayed by 30 minutes to allow supporters to get into the stadium safely, and Chiefs started the game looking cautious.
Stellenbosch looked the brighter side for much of the first half and got their reward moments into the second half through Sihle Nduli after good work from Jayden Adams.
Ten minutes later Ashley du Preez equalised for Chiefs after a blunder between goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt and Oshwin Andries. Some fans stormed the pitch after the equaliser, further delaying the match.
The sides slugged it out to extra time and then penalties.
Khune was the toast of Amakhosi fans after he saved two spot-kicks in the shoot-out to see his team through to the semifinals of the MTN8.
The celebrations in the stand were matched by a flood of reactions on social media.
Many welcomed him back into the fold, claiming he is still the best goalkeeper in Mzansi.
READ MORE:
Itumeleng Khune hero of the shoot-out as Kaizer Chiefs edge past Stellies
‘Itu is in a programme,’ Zwane says on Khune’s absence from Chiefs’ XI
Itumeleng Khune: I’m a Khosi for Life and will never leave Chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos