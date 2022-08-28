Itumeleng Khune hero of the shoot-out as Kaizer Chiefs edge past Stellies

Itumeleng Khune was the hero for Kaizer Chiefs as he saved two penalties in the shoot-out and to see his team through to the semifinals of the MTN8, knocking out Stellenbosch FC at a jam-packed Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Veteran former Bafana Bafana No 1 Khune has not been played for some time and his return to action was crowned with a winning performance.

Chiefs won the quarterfinal shoot-out 4-3 after the two teams toiled to a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of action.

Tickets were sold out and there was a 30-minute delay with fans arriving late and entering the venue in droves. The delay was for the safety of the supporters and to prevent them rushing into the stadium, which could have caused a stampede.

Reports suggest that 15,000 tickets were sold for the tiny stadium that has a capacity of 17,000 and it was always going to be a challenge for the home side to maintain order and provide adequate security.