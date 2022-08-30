×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Why Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is ‘trying to forget the past’

30 August 2022 - 11:57
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro at the MTN8 quarterfinal against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on August 27 2022.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro at the MTN8 quarterfinal against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on August 27 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro admitted no team dominated the match in their 2-1 MTN8 quarterfinal victory over Royal AM in Durban, but said he was happy to see his team scoring two goals and defending their lead.

Goals in either half by Vincent Pule and man-of-the-match Thabiso Nonyane at Chatsworth Stadium saw Bucs beat the Durban team for a second time within a week in Durban. Pirates also grabbed maximum points in a DStv Premiership tie against Royal at Moses Mabhida Stadium last week.

“There were moments for both teams during the 90 minutes. Of course when you get the advantage and it’s a knockout game the only thing is to take all the risk,” Riveiro said of Saturday’s match.

“They [Royal] had the capacity to do that because they have quality players. It’s difficult to perform on this field [Chatsworth], it’s very tricky. The moment you start to accumulate free kicks and fouls and corner kicks, you feel you’re losing a bit of control.

Pirates drawn to meet Sundowns in tasty MTN8 semifinal

Orlando Pirates will meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals. The draw was conducted in Randburg on Monday night.
Sport
14 hours ago

"But we did it well and we’re going to learn a lot from it. I don’t think we can say we were not 100% dominating our opponents but they also didn’t dominate us.”

Riveiro was happy to beat Royal for the second time within a week in Durban. Bucs' results against Royal are in contrast to how they performed against them last season, when they drew both league matches at home and away.

“I don’t know what happened last season. I was in Finland last season,” Riviero, who previously coached in Finland, said.

“Playing this season here with this group of players with new objectives and a new spirit, we’re trying to do things well.

“I don’t think about what happened last season when we’re facing an opponent. It’s a new game and that’s what I’m trying to do, forget the past.

“We scored two today and I think we have chances to score even more. That’s what we need to analyse at the end of the game. We have to know we were there to create six, seven or eight chances and that makes me feel optimistic about the future.

"As much as we create more we’re going to score more. There’s no discussion because [against Royal] we scored two.”

Pirates, who top the Premiership after winning three, drawing two and losing one league match, will return to KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday to face Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Bucs have been drawn to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals. 

READ MORE

Orlando Pirates does enough to reach MTN8 semifinals

It wasn’t pretty but Orlando Pirates did enough to go through to the semi-finals of the MTN8 and perhaps ignite some hope of silverware in a year in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Orlando Pirates beat Royal 2-1 to advance to MTN8 semifinals

It wasn’t pretty but Orlando Pirates did enough to beat Royal AM 2-1 to go through to the semifinals of the MTN8 at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban ...
Sport
2 days ago

The toughest PSL team: that's what Riveiro wants for Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro plans to turn the sleeping Soweto giant into one of the most feared teams in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sponsorship clash send Sundowns packing from Loftus Sport
  2. Chiefs must start charging hosting teams a fee percentage, says Shivambu Soccer
  3. WATCH | SA has the best memes in response to Faf’s ‘hot klap’ as fans mock Nic ... Rugby
  4. Clubs should own stadiums, says Sundowns coach Mokwena on Loftus issue Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs likely to miss five players in MTN8 tie away to Stellenbosch Soccer

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh appear in court with other former Transnet executives