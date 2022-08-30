×

South Africa

Sick lawyer delays sentencing in R10m Ters trial

30 August 2022 - 11:41 By Shonisani Tshikalange
Forfeiture and confiscation orders to the value of R6m were previously granted against the couple. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Tuesday's sentencing of a couple who received R10m in Ters funds for 508 ghost workers has been postponed to October.

This is after the Pretoria specialised commercial crime court was told their lawyer was sick.

The court found Treasure Moremi, 34, and Moroko Moremi, 37, guilty of fraud on March 11 after they pleaded as such to defrauding the Covid-19 temporary relief scheme.

They were arrested in October 2021.

Previously, Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said R6m in forfeiture and confiscation orders were granted against the couple.

READ MORE:

Some UIF employees quit jobs when facing Covid-19 TERS fraud probe

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping says some UIF employees facing investigations into Covid-19 TERS fraud abruptly resigned but could still be pursued ...
News
2 months ago

Limpopo Ters applicants warned not to pay 'agents' promising quick payouts

If an "agent" offers to help you get your money quickly, blue tick them.
News
6 months ago

R111m businessman stole from Covid-19 UIF Ters will be forfeited to the state

The high court in Pretoria on Tuesday ordered that the R111m which was frozen in the bank accounts belonging to  Thabo Abel Simbini be forfeited to ...
News
8 months ago

Corruption Watch reports on 'extensive rot' in public and private sectors

Abuse of power and extortion by the police, sextortion by school principals and ongoing Covid-19-related graft feature prominently in the 2021 ...
News
11 months ago
