Tuesday's sentencing of a couple who received R10m in Ters funds for 508 ghost workers has been postponed to October.
This is after the Pretoria specialised commercial crime court was told their lawyer was sick.
The court found Treasure Moremi, 34, and Moroko Moremi, 37, guilty of fraud on March 11 after they pleaded as such to defrauding the Covid-19 temporary relief scheme.
They were arrested in October 2021.
Previously, Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said R6m in forfeiture and confiscation orders were granted against the couple.
Sick lawyer delays sentencing in R10m Ters trial
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
