Soccer

Premier League, EFL postpone next round of fixtures to mourn queen

09 September 2022 - 13:22 By Reuters
FC Zurich's and Arsenal's players line up during a minute of silence following the announcement of the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the Uefa Europa League Group A first leg football match at Kybun Park stadium in St Gallen on September 8 2022.
Image: URS BUCHER/AFP via Getty Images

The top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have postponed their next round of fixtures as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, they said on Friday.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.

"As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed," it said in a statement.

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game."

The EFL said all its fixtures on September 9 and10 will be postponed.

"This is aligned with the approach the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend," the EFL said.

