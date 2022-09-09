The top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have postponed their next round of fixtures as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, they said on Friday.
Premier League, EFL postpone next round of fixtures to mourn queen
Image: URS BUCHER/AFP via Getty Images
The top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have postponed their next round of fixtures as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, they said on Friday.
"As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed," it said in a statement.
"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game."
The EFL said all its fixtures on September 9 and10 will be postponed.
"This is aligned with the approach the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend," the EFL said.
