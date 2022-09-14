×

Soccer

Bayern coach Nagelsmann wants Mané to be more self-confident

14 September 2022 - 15:03 By Reuters
Gavi of Barcelona challenges Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League Group C match at Allianz Arena in Munich on September 13 2022.
Image: Geert van Erven/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Sadio Mané is still adapting to Bayern Munich's style of play but has to be a bit more self-confident, head coach Julian Nagelsmann said after the forward failed to register a shot in their 2-0 Champions League win over Barcelona.

Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane scored as Bayern won at home on Tuesday, with Mané substituted in the 70th minute. Mané has scored five times for the Bundesliga club since joining them from Liverpool but is without a goal in their last four games.

“It's quite normal as a newcomer, who of course still has to adapt to certain procedures that are a bit different to those at Liverpool,” Nagelsmann said.

“I already said during the week that I would like him to do certain things more. Maybe less looking for the ball or teammates, and trying to be a bit more self-confident.

“But we are very happy that we have him and he will put his stamp on our game.”

Bayern travel to Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

