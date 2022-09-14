×

Rugby

Bulls replace Italy A in the Toyota Challenge

14 September 2022 - 14:48 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Quewin Nortje of the Bulls during the Carling Currie Cup match against The Cheetahs at Toyota Stadium on June 11 in Bloemfontein.
Image: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

The Bulls are set to replace Italy A in the 2022 Toyota Challenge edition scheduled for later this month in Bloemfontein.

This after Italy A pulled out of the competition that has a R1m first prize.

While the organisers of the tournament did not divulge the unforeseen circumstances that led to the Italians pulling out, they said the Bulls were ready and eager to take up the challenge.

The Pretoria-based outfit will join the Cheetahs, Emerging Ireland and US National A in the tournament.

The Bulls will face the Cheetahs in the opening match on Friday, September 30 (4.15pm). 

Cheetahs CEO Ross van Reenen said it is a great privilege for the Cheetahs to welcome the Bulls and Western Province XV in this year’s Challenge.

“I believe the tournament will contribute significantly to the Bloemfontein community. We are happy to support and have more local teams involved,” he said.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said they are excited to be part of the tournament. “We will be up against quality opposition in the Cheetahs and the Griquas. We are looking forward to an electrifying tournament,” Rathbone said.

The Bulls will also face the Griquas on Wednesday, October 5, in a friendly match.

Province XV will take on the Pumas in another friendly on Sunday, October 9.

With the United Rugby Championship starting this weekend, the Bulls are most likely to send their Currie Cup team to take part in the exhibition tournament.

