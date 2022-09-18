Chippa have yet to formally confirm the axing of Klate as head coach, but said that he is likely to be given another role at the club.
Mammila, a former CEO of Chippa and journeyman administrator who has gravitated towards coaching, was asked whether he is the technical director or caretaker coach.
He replied: “I am the coach of the team.
“One thing about me is that I know the players and I know what they want. I give them what they want and they give me what I want in return.
“Being a coach doesn’t mean anything to me. It’s how you treat the players and whether you are fair towards the players and that is very important to me.
“Our focus now is on Cape Town City away. It will be a tough match, but we have enough time to prepare.
“They are a beatable team. They have lost three times this season. So we want to go there and show our abilities.”
The win against Gallants saw the Chilli Boys soar to midtable with 11 points from nine matches. They meet City at Cape Town Stadium on October 9.
‘I am the coach,’ Mammila declares after Chippa’s win against Gallants
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila said he told his players to play like English Premier League champions Manchester City before their 1-0 DStv Premiership win against Marumo Gallants at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
The victory was Chippa’s second in a row after their 2-1 defeat of AmaZulu, both coming under caretaker coach Mammila, who has replaced sidelined head coach Daine Klate.
Ronald Maarman’s second-half goal saw the Gqeberha-based side end their dry winless spell at home, much to the delight of their fans.
Last season Chippa struggled to record any victories at NMB Stadium. The only home win they managed was at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London.
Mammila said he had given one clear instruction to the players.
“I told the players we need to start scoring like Manchester City, where we can pass inside the box, and we did that today. I have to give credit to the boys,” he said.
“I think they played like a team and they were patient. I asked them to be patient and have the right attitude.
“I think they gave it all. I can’t fault my players they gave everything, they gave me what I asked for.
“We created a lot of chances, way better than in the AmaZulu match. I think we were not that sharp in the box, but we can rectify that.”
Chippa have yet to formally confirm the axing of Klate as head coach, but said that he is likely to be given another role at the club.
Mammila, a former CEO of Chippa and journeyman administrator who has gravitated towards coaching, was asked whether he is the technical director or caretaker coach.
He replied: “I am the coach of the team.
“One thing about me is that I know the players and I know what they want. I give them what they want and they give me what I want in return.
“Being a coach doesn’t mean anything to me. It’s how you treat the players and whether you are fair towards the players and that is very important to me.
“Our focus now is on Cape Town City away. It will be a tough match, but we have enough time to prepare.
“They are a beatable team. They have lost three times this season. So we want to go there and show our abilities.”
The win against Gallants saw the Chilli Boys soar to midtable with 11 points from nine matches. They meet City at Cape Town Stadium on October 9.
READ MORE
Sundowns coach Mokwena praises Bafana coach Broos for finally picking Zwane
Mokwena says Sundowns want the best players as club prepares to announce Mashego’s arrival
Bimenyimana’s brace secures much-needed win for Chiefs over SuperSport
‘It happens to the best coaches’: Chiefs boss Zwane on calls for his axing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos