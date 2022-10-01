Haaland injury-free after working with City physios - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland has overcome injury issues that have hampered him in recent seasons and defended the Premier League club's decision to send a physiotherapist along with the striker on international duty.

Haaland, who joined City from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, struggled with a hip flexor muscle injury last season, but has played in all seven of City's league games this campaign, scoring 11 goals.

When asked about City physio Mario Pafundi travelling with the Norwegian striker during the international break, Guardiola told reporters: "It's not weird. When there are events like the European cups or World Cups, many physios go with players."