Soccer

Haaland injury-free after working with City physios - Guardiola

01 October 2022 - 13:25 By Reuters
Erling Braut Haaland of Manchester City will be up against former team Dortmund during the Uefa Champions League.
Erling Braut Haaland of Manchester City will be up against former team Dortmund during the Uefa Champions League.
Image: Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland has overcome injury issues that have hampered him in recent seasons and defended the Premier League club's decision to send a physiotherapist along with the striker on international duty.

Haaland, who joined City from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, struggled with a hip flexor muscle injury last season, but has played in all seven of City's league games this campaign, scoring 11 goals.

When asked about City physio Mario Pafundi travelling with the Norwegian striker during the international break, Guardiola told reporters: "It's not weird. When there are events like the European cups or World Cups, many physios go with players."

"Always I said to the club the most important department in the backroom staff, everyone is important, but the most important is the physios. They take care of the lads," Guardiola added, speaking ahead of City's derby clash against Manchester United.

"Erling last season struggled a lot in Dortmund, most of the year he was injured. He arrived here with problems after a small surgery in the summer. He started work with Mario, with (Manuel) Rico and other the guys.

"Thanks to them, and of course his work ethic, he can play regularly, which last season wasn't possible... Mario and Erling like each other and he asked him to go to Norway, and they did that." City, who are second in the league standings, host fifth-placed United on Sunday.

MORE:

Moses Mabhida Stadium to host MTN8 final for third time in row

Moses Mabhida Stadium is set to host the MTN8 final for the third time in a row, the Premier Soccer League has confirmed.
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns’ Mngqithi says Bafana boss Broos can criticise PSL if he’s winning

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says if Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was winning bigger matches he could have a stronger opinion about the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ex-Bafana skipper Furman’s dream is to see Benni at the forefront of SA football

Former Bafana Bafana captain Dean Furman, who won 58 caps from 2012 to 2019, believes the men’s national team can draw inspiration from Banyana ...
Sport
1 day ago

Andile Mpisane laughs off 'he didn't touch the ball' criticism

Andile Mpisane said it "feels good to be back".
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. URC addresses ref standards to avoid scenes such as Murphy’s lawlessness Sport
  2. Andile Mpisane laughs off 'he didn't touch the ball' criticism Soccer
  3. ‘I’m not a fool’: SA coach Broos fumes that PSL never passed letter to coaches Soccer
  4. ‘I’ve found an experienced player’: Pirates coach Riveiro excited about Erasmus Soccer
  5. Safa close ranks around Bafana boss after litany of disasters Sport

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor