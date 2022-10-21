“We are part of a team that has a rich history and the culture is about winning. So we know very well that we have to win games, we have to win trophies, otherwise I shouldn’t be sitting here as coach if I have doubts that we will win trophies.
‘We have a plan,’ pleads Chiefs coach Zwane as they prepare for MTN8 semi-final against AmaZulu
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
As pressure continues to mount after a string of inconsistent performances, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is again pleading with fans to have faith in the team as they “have a plan”.
Amakhosi will progress to the MTN8 final if they get a favourable result in their semi-final second leg clash against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday, which will ease pressure on Zwane and his players.
The go into this match with the scores level on 1-1 after the first leg and many observers say a slight advantage is with Usuthu because of the crucial away goal in Johannesburg.
“We have assembled a good team of young players mixed with experience, we are on a mission and we have a plan,” said Zwane.
“We are part of a team that has a rich history and the culture is about winning. So we know very well that we have to win games, we have to win trophies, otherwise I shouldn’t be sitting here as coach if I have doubts that we will win trophies.
“We believe in ourselves, we believe we will always do our best whenever we are given the opportunity to show our talents.”
Zwane said his players have done well since the start of the season, but let down by not finishing most of the chances they create.
“The boys have been doing very well, we are just unfortunate that we [are] not taking the chances we create. Against TS Galaxy it could have been 4-2 or 5-2, against Chippa we were not at our best in terms of performance, but we created far more chances than them and it could have been 4-2 or 5-2 as well.
“That gives us hope, it gives us hope that one day we will get it right and it is not far, it might be soon, but we will keep on believing. We will keep on working hard and grinding until we get it right.”
Zwane is expected to be without striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana who missed their last DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy due to injury.
“At the moment we are waiting for a report from the medical team and we will only know on Friday morning when we start preparing for second leg against AmaZulu.”
In the absence of the towering Bimenyimana, Zwane went with the attacking trio of Keagan Dolly, Ashley du Preeez and Khama Billiat and this shows they are likely to attack AmaZulu.
