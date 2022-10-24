Zwane laments Kaizer Chiefs’ lack of killer instinct

Kaizer Chiefs lacked composure in the area and killer instinct to turn pressure into chances, coach Arthur Zwane lamented after his team drew 0-0 in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal against AmaZulu on Sunday to bow out on away goals.

Zwane said Chiefs lacked their normal explosiveness in the final third and suggested a 2-2 midweek draw against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium sapped the energy from his players in the semifinal.

AmaZulu drew the first leg at FNB 1-1 under Brandon Truter, who subsequently parted ways with the Durban club, and French-Moroccan coach Romain Folz took charge of Sunday’s second leg.

Zwane said Chiefs paid the price for not taking their chances in the first leg, where Usuthu were reduced to 10 men when Veluyeke Zulu was dismissed in the 54th minute.

“We obviously had a plan and came here to execute it and it wasn't to be,” he said.