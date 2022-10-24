Zwane laments Kaizer Chiefs’ lack of killer instinct
Kaizer Chiefs lacked composure in the area and killer instinct to turn pressure into chances, coach Arthur Zwane lamented after his team drew 0-0 in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal against AmaZulu on Sunday to bow out on away goals.
Zwane said Chiefs lacked their normal explosiveness in the final third and suggested a 2-2 midweek draw against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium sapped the energy from his players in the semifinal.
AmaZulu drew the first leg at FNB 1-1 under Brandon Truter, who subsequently parted ways with the Durban club, and French-Moroccan coach Romain Folz took charge of Sunday’s second leg.
Zwane said Chiefs paid the price for not taking their chances in the first leg, where Usuthu were reduced to 10 men when Veluyeke Zulu was dismissed in the 54th minute.
“We obviously had a plan and came here to execute it and it wasn't to be,” he said.
“They were going to be cautious because AmaZulu came into this game with that away goal advantage. They were going to try their best to slow the game down, look for fouls and kill the momentum.
“At some point we played into their hands, we allowed them to do that. Especially in the first half we know we could have done better. We had a few half-chances and couldn't capitalise.
“In the second half we tried our best to get a goal, but it wasn't to be. We had quite a few promising entries in the final third, and composure in the box let us down.
“I think we defended well, for the fact that we didn't concede. We also did not allow them time and space on the ball at some point. Though when you look at the chances they created they were from our mistakes.
“We fixed those in the second half — I can't remember seeing them create chances in the second half. Also, we were not explosive like we usually are in the final third, forcing them to make more mistakes.
“I think we played in dribs and drabs. Playing on Wednesday also took a lot from the boys.
“The scoring opportunities we created back home in the first leg came back to haunt us.”
Zwane suggested Chiefs’ DStv Premiership draw against Galaxy on Wednesday had drained his team. AmaZulu also played on Wednesday, drawing 1-1 in the league against Maritzburg United at Moses Mabhida.
“Maybe the game on Wednesday took something out of us. Because we came here obviously wanting to get a goal at all costs and started making those mistakes that killed our momentum.
“At some point we gave them the ball cheaply when they were not even putting us under pressure because we wanted to get to the final third and get a goal. It happens to the best players in the world when they want to win something.
“When you compare this game and the first leg, in the first leg we had that killer instinct [to create chances] — we just did not put enough goals in the back of the net.”
Chiefs turn their attention to another big fixture when they meet Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s Premiership Soweto derby at FNB.