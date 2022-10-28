POLL | Who do you think will win the Soweto Derby this weekend?

Soccer

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will clash in the Soweto Derby this weekend.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Thousands of football fans will pack FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday to watch Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby, with many expecting fireworks.

It will the first derby in front of spectators since the Covid-19 lockdown ended and is sold out.

About 93,000 spectators will witness fourth-placed Pirates host fifth-placed Kaizer Chiefs, with just a point between them.

The excitement has been growing, with many taking to social media and office watercoolers to make their predictions for the match.

While some tipped Pirates as the team on form, others said Chiefs are playing well enough to beat their bitter rivals.

One player who is set to steal the show is Pirates' Monnapule Saleng.

The attacker has had several dominating performances in recent weeks, especially in his side's 3-0 aggregate two-leg semifinal win over Mamelodi Sundowns.

“He is just a boy who wants to play football. He is having real fun at training and also during games. That is why he is performing the way he is at the moment — he is playing and enjoying football, that’s it,” Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro said when asked about the pressure on the player.

Chiefs captain Keagan Dolly said they were not making special plans to quiet Saleng.   

“We are analysing our opposition and we know Pirates are a good team. They have got confidence and some of their individuals are doing well by scoring goals and creating chances for them.

“But I think it’s about the 11 players on the field and we are analysing to see where we can hurt them. We will try to block wherever they are strong. That’s all we can do for now and prepare well for the game and try to deliver on the day.”

