Tickets for the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu have sold out within two days, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed on Friday afternoon.
The climax of the most lucrative domestic football competition is scheduled to take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, November 5 (6pm).
The tickets went on sale on Wednesday.
“The PSL is working closely with the South African Police Service and several other safety and security role players to ensure that the MTN8 final is safe and secure,” the PSL said in a statement.
“As part of the stringent security measures around the stadium, people engaging in illegal behaviour such as ticket peddling will face immediate arrest.”
On their way to the final, Pirates defeated Royal AM and Mamelodi Sundowns while Usuthu overcame Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs.
The winner of the clash in Durban will pocket a cool R8m.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Tickets for MTN8 final between Pirates and AmaZulu sold out within two days
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Tickets for the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu have sold out within two days, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed on Friday afternoon.
The climax of the most lucrative domestic football competition is scheduled to take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, November 5 (6pm).
The tickets went on sale on Wednesday.
“The PSL is working closely with the South African Police Service and several other safety and security role players to ensure that the MTN8 final is safe and secure,” the PSL said in a statement.
“As part of the stringent security measures around the stadium, people engaging in illegal behaviour such as ticket peddling will face immediate arrest.”
On their way to the final, Pirates defeated Royal AM and Mamelodi Sundowns while Usuthu overcame Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs.
The winner of the clash in Durban will pocket a cool R8m.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Orlando Pirates star sets sights on World Cup starting place in Qatar
Qatar 2022 | Will superstar Neymar take Brazil to the promised land?
Artist who painted boots for Lionel Messi looks to bring colour to Soccer World Cup
POLL | Who do you think will win the Soweto Derby this weekend?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos