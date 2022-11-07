“The way we started the game was really tough, when we had to change Sibisi after the first minute,” Bucs’ coach said.
“That’s the key for me, if you look at the way the team reacted. We didn’t lose the focus at all and we didn’t even have to change anything about the plan because the guys were willing to execute the plan.
“That’s maybe the strength of this team. We’re united and don’t panic when we don’t get a good result, like what happened last weekend [in the 1-0 league Soweto derby defeat against Kaizer Chiefs]. We’re mentally strong and improving.
“We knew we were going to have some problems with long balls, especially collecting the second ball. I think we did a good job in that regard, especially at the beginning of the game.
‘We’re mentally strong and improving’: Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has lauded his team’s mental strength after they recovered from an injury to centreback Nkosinathi Sibisi in the first minute of Saturday's MTN8 final to stick to the gameplan and beat AmaZulu 1-0.
Bucs lifted their second MTN8 trophy in three years, and second piece of silverware in eight years, thanks to Monnapule Saleng’s superb free-kick from a tight angle that settled the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Riveiro admitted Pirates only managed to control the first half, but was happy his team did not lose shape after losing Sibisi to injury moments after kickoff as the centreback was replaced by Paseka Mako in the fifth minute.
“The way we started the game was really tough, when we had to change Sibisi after the first minute,” Bucs’ coach said.
“That’s the key for me, if you look at the way the team reacted. We didn’t lose the focus at all and we didn’t even have to change anything about the plan because the guys were willing to execute the plan.
“That’s maybe the strength of this team. We’re united and don’t panic when we don’t get a good result, like what happened last weekend [in the 1-0 league Soweto derby defeat against Kaizer Chiefs]. We’re mentally strong and improving.
“We knew we were going to have some problems with long balls, especially collecting the second ball. I think we did a good job in that regard, especially at the beginning of the game.
“A beautiful goal made the difference to the final score. In the second half, it’s a typical final. You get the lead and you don’t want to lose the lead. The opponent wanted to do something special, they added more offensive players.
“We still played a bit but that’s a situation we need to improve in future to better dominate scenarios like these. But I’m a lucky coach if you look at the way these guys are performing. I’m very proud.”
Pirates play Chiefs in a derby rematch in the semifinals of the single-day Carling Black Label Cup friendly tournament at FNB Stadium on Saturday, then have a two-month break as domestic schedules pause for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘I wouldn’t say Pirates were that much better than us’: AmaZulu coach ‘Fohloza’
'I’ve proved no point to anyone': Riveiro after winning first trophy with Orlando Pirates
Saleng stunner clinches MTN8 Cup crown for Orlando Pirates against Usuthu
PSL charges Pirates after fans invade pitch during Sundowns drubbing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos