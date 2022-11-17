All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results
Here is a full list of the groups and fixtures for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
View this page throughout the tournament for immediately updated results and logs as the World Cup progresses from its kickoff on Sunday until the final on Sunday December 18.
All times in South African time
Group stage:
Group A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|4
|Ecuador
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|4
|Senegal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Qatar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Fixtures and results:
|Nov 20, 6pm
|Qatar
|0
|Ecuador
|2
|Nov 21, 6pm
|Senegal
|0
|Netherlands
|2
|Nov 25, 3pm
|Qatar
|1
|Senegal
|3
|Nov 25, 6pm
|Netherlands
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|Nov 29, 5pm
|Ecuador
|M35
|Senegal
|Nov 29, 5pm
|Netherlands
|M36
|Qatar
Group B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|4
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|US
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
Fixtures and results:
|Nov 21, 3pm
|England
|6
|Iran
|2
|Nov 21, 9pm
|US
|1
|Wales
|1
|Nov 25, 12pm
|Wales
|0
|Iran
|2
|Nov 25, 9pm
|England
|M20
|US
|Nov 29, 9pm
|Wales
|M33
|England
|Nov 29, 9pm
|Iran
|M34
|US
Group C
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|Mexico
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
Fixtures and results:
|Nov 22, 12pm
|Argentina
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|Nov 22, 6pm
|Mexico
|1
|Poland
|1
|Nov 26, 3pm
|Poland
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|Nov 26, 9pm
|Argentina
|M24
|Mexico
|Nov 30, 9pm
|Poland
|M39
|Argentina
|Nov 30, 9pm
|Saudi Arabia
|M40
|Mexico
Group D
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|6
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|Denmark
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|Tunisia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
Fixtures and results:
|Nov 22, 3pm
|Denmark
|0
|Tunisia
|0
|Nov 22, 9pm
|France
|4
|Australia
|1
|Nov 26, 12pm
|Tunisia
|0
|Australia
|1
|Nov 26, 6pm
|France
|2
|Denmark
|1
|Nov 30, 5pm
|Australia
|M37
|Denmark
|Nov 30, 5pm
|Tunisia
|M38
|France
Group E
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|+7
|3
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
Fixtures and results:
|Nov 23, 3pm
|Germany
|1
|Japan
|2
|Nov 23, 6pm
|Spain
|7
|Costa Rica
|0
|Nov 27, 12pm
|Japan
|M25
|Costa Rica
|Nov 27, 9pm
|Spain
|M28
|Germany
|Dec 1, 9pm
|Japan
|M43
|Spain
|Dec 1, 9pm
|Costa Rica
|M44
|Germany
Group F
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|Croatia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Fixtures and results:
|Nov 23, 12pm
|Morocco
|0
|Croatia
|0
|Nov 23, 9pm
|Belgium
|1
|Canada
|0
|Nov 27, 3pm
|Belgium
|M26
|Morocco
|Nov 27, 6pm
|Croatia
|M27
|Canada
|Dec 1, 5pm
|Croatia
|M41
|Belgium
|Dec 1, 5pm
|Canada
|M41
|Morocco
Group G
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|Brazil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Serbia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Fixtures and results:
|Nov 24, 12pm
|Switzerland
|1
|Cameroon
|0
|Nov 24, 9pm
|Brazil
|2
|Serbia
|0
|Nov 28, 12pm
|Cameroon
|M29
|Serbia
|Nov 28, 6pm
|Brazil
|M31
|Switzerland
|Dec 2, 9pm
|Serbia
|M47
|Switzerland
|Dec 2, 9pm
|Cameroon
|M48
|Brazil
Group H
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|Portugal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ghana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
Fixtures and results:
|Nov 24, 3pm
|Uruguay
|0
|South Korea
|0
|Nov 24, 6pm
|Portugal
|3
|Ghana
|2
|Nov 28, 3pm
|South Korea
|M30
|Ghana
|Nov 28, 9pm
|Portugal
|M32
|Uruguay
|Dec 2, 5pm
|Ghana
|M45
|Uruguay
|Dec 2, 5pm
|South Korea
|M46
|Portugal
Knockout stage:
Round of 16
|Dec 3, 5pm
|Winners Gp A
|M49
|Runners-up Gp B
|Dec 3, 9pm
|Winners Gp C
|M50
|Runners-up Gp D
|Dec 4, 5pm
|Winners Gp D
|M52
|Runners-up Gp C
|Dec 4, 9pm
|Winners Gp B
|M51
|Runners-up Gp A
|Dec 5, 5pm
|Winners Gp E
|M53
|Runners-up Gp F
|Dec 5, 9pm
|Winners Gp G
|M54
|Runners-up Gp H
|Dec 6, 5pm
|Winners Gp F
|M55
|Runners-up Gp E
|Dec 6, 9pm
|Winners Gp H
|M56
|Runners-up Gp G
Quarterfinals
|Dec 9, 5pm
|Winners M53
|M58
|Winners M54
|Dec 9, 9pm
|Winners M49
|M57
|Winners M50
|Dec 10, 5pm
|Winners M55
|M60
|Winners M56
|Dec 10, 9pm
|Winners M51
|M59
|Winners M52
Semifinals
|Dec 13, 9pm
|Winners M57
|M61
|Winners M58
|Dec 14, 9pm
|Winners M59
|M62
|Winners M60
Third place playoff
|Dec 17, 5pm
|Losers M61
|M63
|Losers M62
Final
|Dec 18, 5pm
|Winners M61
|M64
|Winners M62