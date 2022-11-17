Soccer

All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results

19 November 2022
The official Fifa World Cup 2022 Qatar logo.
The official Fifa World Cup 2022 Qatar logo.
Image: Fifa

Here is a full list of the groups and fixtures for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

View this page throughout the tournament for immediately updated results and logs as the World Cup progresses from its kickoff on Sunday until the final on Sunday December 18.

 

All times in South African time 

 

Group stage:

 

Group A

 PWDLFAGDPts
Netherlands211031+24
Ecuador211031+24
Senegal21013303
Qatar200215-40

 

Fixtures and results:

Nov 20, 6pmQatar0Ecuador2
Nov 21, 6pmSenegal0Netherlands2
Nov 25, 3pmQatar1Senegal3
Nov 25, 6pmNetherlands1Ecuador1
Nov 29, 5pmEcuadorM35Senegal 
Nov 29, 5pmNetherlandsM36Qatar 

 

* Read TimesLIVE's profile of Group A here

Group B

 PWDLFAGDPts
England211062+44
Iran210146-23
US20201102
Wales201113-21

 

Fixtures and results:

Nov 21, 3pmEngland6Iran2
Nov 21, 9pmUS1Wales1
Nov 25, 12pmWales0Iran2
Nov 25, 9pmEnglandM20US 
Nov 29, 9pmWalesM33England 
Nov 29, 9pmIranM34US 

 

* Read TimesLIVE's profile of Group B here

 

Group C

 PWDLFAGDPts
Poland211020+24
Saudi Arabia210123-13
Mexico10100001
Argentina100112-10

 

Fixtures and results:

Nov 22, 12pmArgentina1Saudi Arabia2
Nov 22, 6pmMexico1Poland1
Nov 26, 3pmPoland2Saudi Arabia0
Nov 26, 9pmArgentinaM24Mexico 
Nov 30, 9pmPolandM39Argentina 
Nov 30, 9pmSaudi ArabiaM40Mexico 

 

* Read TimesLIVE's profile of Group C here

Group D

 PWDLFAGDPts
France220062+46
Australia210024-23
Denmark201112-11
Tunisia201101-11

 

Fixtures and results:

Nov 22, 3pmDenmark0Tunisia0
Nov 22, 9pmFrance4Australia1
Nov 26, 12pmTunisia0Australia1
Nov 26, 6pmFrance2Denmark1
Nov 30, 5pmAustraliaM37Denmark 
Nov 30, 5pmTunisiaM38France 

 

* Read TimesLIVE's profile of Group D here

Group E

 PWDLFAGDPts
Spain110070+73
Japan110021+13
Germany100112-10
Costa Rica100107-70

 

Fixtures and results:

Nov 23, 3pmGermany1Japan2
Nov 23, 6pmSpain7Costa Rica0
Nov 27, 12pmJapanM25Costa Rica 
Nov 27, 9pmSpainM28Germany 
Dec 1, 9pmJapanM43Spain 
Dec 1, 9pmCosta RicaM44Germany 

 

* Read TimesLIVE's profile of Group E here

Group F

 PWDLFAGDPts
Belgium110010+13
Croatia10100001
Morocco10100001
Canada100101-10

 

Fixtures and results:

Nov 23, 12pmMorocco0Croatia0
Nov 23, 9pmBelgium1Canada0
Nov 27, 3pmBelgiumM26Morocco 
Nov 27, 6pmCroatiaM27Canada 
Dec 1, 5pmCroatiaM41Belgium 
Dec 1, 5pmCanadaM41Morocco 

 

* Read TimesLIVE's profile of Group F here

Group G

 PWDLFAGDPts
Brazil110020+23
Switzerland110010+13
Cameroon100101-10
Serbia100102-20

 

Fixtures and results:

Nov 24, 12pmSwitzerland1Cameroon0
Nov 24, 9pmBrazil2Serbia0
Nov 28, 12pmCameroonM29Serbia 
Nov 28, 6pmBrazilM31Switzerland 
Dec 2, 9pmSerbiaM47Switzerland 
Dec 2, 9pmCameroonM48Brazil 

 

* Read TimesLIVE's profile of Group G here

Group H

 PWDLFAGDPts
Portugal110032+13
South Korea10100001
Uruguay10100001
Ghana100123-10

 

Fixtures and results:

Nov 24, 3pmUruguay0South Korea0
Nov 24, 6pmPortugal3Ghana2
Nov 28, 3pmSouth KoreaM30Ghana 
Nov 28, 9pmPortugalM32Uruguay 
Dec 2, 5pmGhanaM45Uruguay 
Dec 2, 5pmSouth KoreaM46Portugal 

 

* Read TimesLIVE's profile of Group H here

 

Knockout stage:

 

Round of 16

Dec 3, 5pmWinners Gp AM49Runners-up Gp B 
Dec 3, 9pmWinners Gp CM50Runners-up Gp D 
Dec 4, 5pmWinners Gp DM52Runners-up Gp C 
Dec 4, 9pmWinners Gp BM51Runners-up Gp A 
Dec 5, 5pmWinners Gp EM53Runners-up Gp F 
Dec 5, 9pmWinners Gp GM54Runners-up Gp H 
Dec 6, 5pmWinners Gp FM55Runners-up Gp E 
Dec 6, 9pmWinners Gp HM56Runners-up Gp G 

 

Quarterfinals

Dec 9, 5pmWinners M53M58Winners M54 
Dec 9, 9pmWinners M49M57Winners M50 
Dec 10, 5pmWinners M55M60Winners M56 
Dec 10, 9pmWinners M51M59Winners M52 

 

Semifinals

Dec 13, 9pmWinners M57M61Winners M58 
Dec 14, 9pmWinners M59M62Winners M60 

 

Third place playoff

Dec 17, 5pmLosers M61M63Losers M62 

 

Final

Dec 18, 5pmWinners M61 M64Winners M62 

 

