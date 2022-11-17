All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results

Here is a full list of the groups and fixtures for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

View this page throughout the tournament for immediately updated results and logs as the World Cup progresses from its kickoff on Sunday until the final on Sunday December 18.

All times in South African time

Group stage:

Group A

P W D L F A GD Pts Netherlands 2 1 1 0 3 1 +2 4 Ecuador 2 1 1 0 3 1 +2 4 Senegal 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 Qatar 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

Fixtures and results:

Nov 20, 6pm Qatar 0 Ecuador 2 Nov 21, 6pm Senegal 0 Netherlands 2 Nov 25, 3pm Qatar 1 Senegal 3 Nov 25, 6pm Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1 Nov 29, 5pm Ecuador M35 Senegal Nov 29, 5pm Netherlands M36 Qatar

Group B

P W D L F A GD Pts England 2 1 1 0 6 2 +4 4 Iran 2 1 0 1 4 6 -2 3 US 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 Wales 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

Fixtures and results:

Nov 21, 3pm England 6 Iran 2 Nov 21, 9pm US 1 Wales 1 Nov 25, 12pm Wales 0 Iran 2 Nov 25, 9pm England M20 US Nov 29, 9pm Wales M33 England Nov 29, 9pm Iran M34 US

Group C

P W D L F A GD Pts Poland 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Fixtures and results:

Nov 22, 12pm Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2 Nov 22, 6pm Mexico 1 Poland 1 Nov 26, 3pm Poland 2 Saudi Arabia 0 Nov 26, 9pm Argentina M24 Mexico Nov 30, 9pm Poland M39 Argentina Nov 30, 9pm Saudi Arabia M40 Mexico

Group D

P W D L F A GD Pts France 2 2 0 0 6 2 +4 6 Australia 2 1 0 0 2 4 -2 3 Denmark 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 Tunisia 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1

Fixtures and results:

Nov 22, 3pm Denmark 0 Tunisia 0 Nov 22, 9pm France 4 Australia 1 Nov 26, 12pm Tunisia 0 Australia 1 Nov 26, 6pm France 2 Denmark 1 Nov 30, 5pm Australia M37 Denmark Nov 30, 5pm Tunisia M38 France

Group E

P W D L F A GD Pts Spain 1 1 0 0 7 0 +7 3 Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 Germany 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0

Fixtures and results:

Nov 23, 3pm Germany 1 Japan 2 Nov 23, 6pm Spain 7 Costa Rica 0 Nov 27, 12pm Japan M25 Costa Rica Nov 27, 9pm Spain M28 Germany Dec 1, 9pm Japan M43 Spain Dec 1, 9pm Costa Rica M44 Germany

Group F

P W D L F A GD Pts Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Canada 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Fixtures and results:

Nov 23, 12pm Morocco 0 Croatia 0 Nov 23, 9pm Belgium 1 Canada 0 Nov 27, 3pm Belgium M26 Morocco Nov 27, 6pm Croatia M27 Canada Dec 1, 5pm Croatia M41 Belgium Dec 1, 5pm Canada M41 Morocco

Group G

P W D L F A GD Pts Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 Serbia 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Fixtures and results:

Nov 24, 12pm Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0 Nov 24, 9pm Brazil 2 Serbia 0 Nov 28, 12pm Cameroon M29 Serbia Nov 28, 6pm Brazil M31 Switzerland Dec 2, 9pm Serbia M47 Switzerland Dec 2, 9pm Cameroon M48 Brazil

Group H

P W D L F A GD Pts Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ghana 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0

Fixtures and results:

Nov 24, 3pm Uruguay 0 South Korea 0 Nov 24, 6pm Portugal 3 Ghana 2 Nov 28, 3pm South Korea M30 Ghana Nov 28, 9pm Portugal M32 Uruguay Dec 2, 5pm Ghana M45 Uruguay Dec 2, 5pm South Korea M46 Portugal

Knockout stage:

Round of 16

Dec 3, 5pm Winners Gp A M49 Runners-up Gp B Dec 3, 9pm Winners Gp C M50 Runners-up Gp D Dec 4, 5pm Winners Gp D M52 Runners-up Gp C Dec 4, 9pm Winners Gp B M51 Runners-up Gp A Dec 5, 5pm Winners Gp E M53 Runners-up Gp F Dec 5, 9pm Winners Gp G M54 Runners-up Gp H Dec 6, 5pm Winners Gp F M55 Runners-up Gp E Dec 6, 9pm Winners Gp H M56 Runners-up Gp G

Quarterfinals

Dec 9, 5pm Winners M53 M58 Winners M54 Dec 9, 9pm Winners M49 M57 Winners M50 Dec 10, 5pm Winners M55 M60 Winners M56 Dec 10, 9pm Winners M51 M59 Winners M52

Semifinals

Dec 13, 9pm Winners M57 M61 Winners M58 Dec 14, 9pm Winners M59 M62 Winners M60

Third place playoff

Dec 17, 5pm Losers M61 M63 Losers M62

Final