Soccer

England enter World Cup with lowered expectations as they face troubled Iran

20 November 2022 - 15:03 By Reuters
England captain Harry Kane during their training session at Al Wakrah Stadium in Doha on November 18 2022.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

England could not have done a better job of lowering expectations than by going six competitive games without a win heading into the 2022 Qatar World Cup but when they kick off against Iran on Monday a nation will again start dreaming.

Under Gareth Southgate's watch England have been agonisingly close to winning major silverware for the first time since 1966 — first with a semifinal run at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and then losing to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

There is a nagging sense that those near-misses might be as close as England come and that opportunity has passed them by. But, despite a woeful run of results, they arrived in Qatar as one of the teams more likely to be crowned world champions.

For that to happen, a fast start will be essential and Monday's Group B opener against Iran (3pm SA time) at Khalifa International Stadium in  Al Rayyan offers that opportunity, even if it would be dangerous to underestimate a team managed by Carlos Queiroz and 20th in Fifa's rankings.

In their six-game winless run in the Uefa Nations League, England lacked creativity and goals and were occasionally chaotic in defence — especially in a 4-0 home loss to Hungary.

A thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany in their final game before the World Cup renewed some optimism and Southgate's squad certainly looks equipped to control a group that will also pitch them against the US and Wales.

“If England go into all three of these matches fully focused, playing to the best of their potential, they should win all three,” former US goalkeeper Brad Friedel told Bookmakers.com as he looked ahead to the Group B games.

“Iran are a well-structured team, not easy to break down. And they also have some very good technical players — and the conditions, they're going to be right up Iran's street.

“I think England will win but I think it'll be hard.”

England fans, the majority of whom will be watching on sofas and in pubs back home, have rightly lauded Southgate but patience is beginning to run out.

His tactics are often seen as overly cautious, especially against quality opposition. But do not expect to see the England manager load his starting line-up against Iran with flair players such as James Maddison, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

One player guaranteed to start is captain and goalscorer Harry Kane who has 51 goals from 75 caps and at the last World Cup won the Golden Boot with six, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham could be Southgate's trump card.

Iran's first ever meeting with England should be a moment of national pride but political events in the country have overshadowed what will be their third successive World Cup.

A wave of antigovernment protests have swept the country and Iranian sportswomen and men have used international competitions to show their support following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun has voiced his support for protesters, Iran's former great Ali Daei has refused to attend the tournament and there is talk of Iran's players not singing the anthem or celebrating goals.

Winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh, however, said this week that the players were focused only on trying to go past the group phase for the first time in their history.

“What I learnt has always been to respect the jersey, to respect the Team Melli no matter what,” he said. “At the end of the day, when football comes together, we can make joy, we can bring happiness to the people.”

