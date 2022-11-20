England enter World Cup with lowered expectations as they face troubled Iran

His tactics are often seen as overly cautious, especially against quality opposition. But do not expect to see the England manager load his starting line-up against Iran with flair players such as James Maddison, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

One player guaranteed to start is captain and goalscorer Harry Kane who has 51 goals from 75 caps and at the last World Cup won the Golden Boot with six, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham could be Southgate's trump card.

Iran's first ever meeting with England should be a moment of national pride but political events in the country have overshadowed what will be their third successive World Cup.

A wave of antigovernment protests have swept the country and Iranian sportswomen and men have used international competitions to show their support following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun has voiced his support for protesters, Iran's former great Ali Daei has refused to attend the tournament and there is talk of Iran's players not singing the anthem or celebrating goals.

Winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh, however, said this week that the players were focused only on trying to go past the group phase for the first time in their history.

“What I learnt has always been to respect the jersey, to respect the Team Melli no matter what,” he said. “At the end of the day, when football comes together, we can make joy, we can bring happiness to the people.”