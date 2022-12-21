Soccer

‘Objective of African country winning the World Cup is alive,’ Motsepe

21 December 2022 - 17:22 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe attends the ceremony following the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 3rd Place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

President of Confederation of African Football (Caf) Patrice Motsepe said the objective of an African nation winning the Fifa World Cup is alive and within reach after Morocco’s recent success.

Morocco became the first African side to reach the semifinals of the world showpiece that was hosted by Qatar and Lionel Messi’s Argentina were crowned champions.

The north Africans finished fourth at the tournament after their loss to Croatia in the playoffs for third/fourth place on Saturday.

Speaking to media in Johannesburg, S A, Motsepe said Caf is particularly excited by the historic victories of Morocco as well as the impressive performances of Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana.

Senegal were the only other African side that managed to make it out of the group stages before going down to England in the round of 16.

“The 54 African countries who are members of Caf are extremely proud and inspired by the victories and successes of the five African Nations that represented Caf at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022,” Motsepe said.

“We are also particularly proud of Morocco’s historic qualification to the semifinals of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. It is the first time in the history of the World Cup that an African nation has qualified for the semifinals.

“I would like to express our deep gratitude to the players (Les Lions de l’Atlas), the technical team, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football under the outstanding leadership of president Fouzi Lekjaa, the people of Morocco and His Royal Highness King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him,” he said.

“Our objective of ensuring that an African nation wins the World Cup is alive and within reach.”

Caf has also confirmed that its long dispute with Lagardère has been resolved amicably and to the satisfaction of both parties.

According to the federation, the contents of the settlement agreement are confidential.

In 2016, Caf, under former president Issa Hayatou, signed a contract worth one billion dollars with the French media and marketing agency, relating to media rights and marketing of African football for the period 2016-2028.

But the new Caf administration in 2019 cancelled the agreement, as it wasn’t considered money-making for African football.

“We are making significant progress in ensuring that African football is self-supporting and globally competitive,” Motsepe said.

“This is partly reflected by the outstanding performances by Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana at the World Cup Qatar 2022. We will continue to invest in schools football, youth academies for boys and girls and football infrastructure and facilities.

“Caf is also committed to improving the quality of trainers, coaches, referees and football in each of the 54 Caf Member Associations.

“The implementation of governance, auditing and administrative global best practices is bearing fruit as mutually beneficial discussions are taking place with our sponsors, partners and financial investors. We are also making good progress on the African Super League and announcements in this regard will be made in due course.”

