Soccer

Potter laments Chelsea’s ‘painful’ FA Cup defeat as pressure mounts

09 January 2023 - 10:37 By Reuters
Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacts during the FA Cup Third Round match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on January 8 2023 in Manchester, England.
Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacts during the FA Cup Third Round match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on January 8 2023 in Manchester, England.
Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Graham Potter said Sunday's 4-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City was "painful" and he understood the supporters' reaction as the London side suffered a sixth loss in nine games to pile on more misery in the Englishman's short tenure.

Chelsea were booed at halftime when they went into the break 3-0 down before they lost to City for a third time in as many months this season.

The defeat marked the first time in 25 years Chelsea had exited the FA Cup in the third round, while they are also out of the League Cup after losing to City in November.

"I thought we were second best to a very good side. Obviously, we're not in a great moment," Potter told reporters.

"Manchester City did really well in terms of stopping us, but at the same time we struggled.

"We had to chase the ball against Man City and we were caught between trying to commit more men forward and not being opened up. The first half was painful and tough for us all.

"Congratulations Man City. They deserved to win of course. We're disappointed because we've gone out."

Chelsea's dispiriting performance away at the Etihad Stadium also prompted the travelling fans to chant in support of former manager Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked in September last year, and the club's former owner Roman Abramovich.

"We can't do anything apart from doing our jobs better and working harder. We understand the supporters' frustration. That is understandable and we'll respect that," Tuchel said.

"Our job is to keep working, see the situation for what it is. Of course there are always other opinions, negativity and criticism because the results haven't been positive. That's part of the job and the challenge."

Chelsea's next game is a Premier League London derby away at Fulham on Thursday. Potter's side are 10th in the league, 10 points away from a top-four spot.

"We need to stay together as group, support each other, and I'm sure we will get the support of the supporters when we see good performances and results."

MORE:

Former Italian soccer star Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

Vialli earned 59 caps for Italy and played for Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea
Sport
2 days ago

Harry Kane sends Tottenham into FA Cup fourth round

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane moved to within one goal of the club’s record scorer Jimmy Greaves with the only goal in a 1-0 win over ...
Sport
1 day ago

Man City crush passive Chelsea in FA Cup

Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win at home to Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, enjoying their third successive win over Graham ...
Sport
14 hours ago

‘Sometimes football can be funny,’: Chiefs coach Zwane baffled by his wasteful players

Disappointed Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane wants his players to learn from their mistakes and stop being wasteful in front of goals after a ...
Sport
18 hours ago

'Sorry for spoiling the Amakhosi party,' says Truter after Sekhukhune beat Chiefs on their birthday

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has apologised to Kaizer Chiefs for spoiling their 53rd birthday celebrations.
Sport
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Chairman Irvin Khoza and I will be the first to know': Mosimane opens up about ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mokwena provides update on Jali’s contract negotiations Soccer
  3. Zondo bewildered by umpires' call to play on in the dark Cricket
  4. Sekhukhune spoil Chiefs’ birthday party celebrations Soccer
  5. More batting blues for the Proteas in Sydney Cricket

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election