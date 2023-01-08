Soccer

Man City crush passive Chelsea in FA Cup

08 January 2023 - 20:52 By Reuters
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden.
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden.
Image: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win at home to Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, enjoying their third successive win over Graham Potter's side in the space of two months.

Riyad Mahrez whipped in a free kick to put City in front in the 23rd minute, having scored the only goal in the 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday and in the 2-0 success over Chelsea in the League Cup in November.

Newly-crowned World Cup winner Julian Alvarez doubled their lead on the half-hour mark, the Argentina striker converting a penalty after a VAR review spotted a handball from Kai Havertz.

Phil Foden completed a slick team move involving England team mate Kyle Walker to score City's third in the 38th minute and effectively ending the game as a contest.

The hosts won another penalty late in the second half and although Alvarez was still on the pitch, Mahrez took the ball and slammed it past Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 85th minute.

City will play at home in the fourth round against either Premier League leaders Arsenal or League One side Oxford United, who meet on Monday.

MORE:

Orlando Pirates lose to Cape Town City to remain 18 points behind Sundowns in the Premiership race

Orlando Pirates' hopes of ever catching Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the DStv Premiership log are fading fast after losing their second match on ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Harry Kane sends Tottenham into FA Cup fourth round

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane moved to within one goal of the club’s record scorer Jimmy Greaves with the only goal in a 1-0 win over ...
Sport
21 hours ago

We’re discussing new contract for Andile Jali: Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has provided clarity around the future of skipper Andile Jali, saying talks are ongoing with Jali's ...
Sport
21 hours ago

South Africa’s Pelé unlikely to make it out of today’s ghetto

There’s nothing to compare to the likes of Percy Moloi, Kaizer Motaung or Jomo Sono, who thrived despite the harsh realities of apartheid, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Chairman Irvin Khoza and I will be the first to know': Mosimane opens up about ... Soccer
  2. Zondo bewildered by umpires' call to play on in the dark Cricket
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena provides update on Jali’s contract negotiations Soccer
  4. Kasi football entertainer ‘Blackberry’ defends showboating at Philly’s Games Soccer
  5. WATCH | ‘It’s not the end of my career coming to SA’ — Fans reacts to Ronaldo’s ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election