Soccer

Brazil's Dani Alves jailed on remand in Spain over sexual assault allegation

21 January 2023 - 08:08 By Reuters
PUMAS UNAM Ternminates Dani Alves' contract after being arrested in Spain on allegations of sexual assault.
PUMAS UNAM Ternminates Dani Alves' contract after being arrested in Spain on allegations of sexual assault.
Image: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

A Spanish judge ordered Brazil soccer player Dani Alves be jailed on remand without bail over an alleged sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub, the regional court system said on Friday.

The 39-year-old, who has denied any wrongdoing, was taken to the Brians 1 jail outside Barcelona, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

Earlier on Friday, Alves appeared before a Barcelona judge after local police detained and questioned him. The public prosecutor had requested he be jailed without bail pending trial.

Alves' representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

His Mexican club Pumas UNAM announced they had terminated his contract with immediate effect.

WATCH | Long live the king: New book celebrates sporting icon Pelé’s life

This is the last media interview the great soccer legend gave before his passing. It was given to the compilers of ‘Pelé: The Opus’, a giant book ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

“The club reiterates its commitment to not tolerate acts by any member, whoever they may be, that go against the club's spirit and its values,” Pumas sporting president Leopoldo Silva said.

“We cannot allow the conduct of one person to damage our work philosophy, which has been an example throughout history.”

The alleged victim had filed a complaint earlier this month and the case remains open over a crime of sexual assault, Catalonia's court system said.

Alves told Antena 3 TV earlier this month he was at the club with other people but denied any such behaviour.

“I was dancing and having a good time without invading anyone's space,” he said. “I don't know who this lady is ... How could I do that to a woman? No.”

Alves played for Barcelona from 2008-2016 and briefly returned to the LaLiga team for the 2021-22 season.

He has played for the Brazil national team since 2006, making 126 appearances and scoring eight goals.

MORE:

No league title is won in January: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says the race is not over

A number of Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches have conceded the DStv Premiership title race is over, but Mamelodi Sundowns' Rulani Mokwena has ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of two new players

Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of two new foreign players in a bid to boost their ailing squad.
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana jets off to US club as she nears injury recovery

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will heave a sigh of relief that star striker Thembi Kgatlana is off to join new US club Racing Louisville as ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs need to relook at their recruitment policy, says Shane McGregor

Kaizer Chiefs legend Shane McGregor says the Soweto giants need to revisit their recruitment policy if they are to win the DStv Premiership in the ...
Sport
20 hours ago

SAZI HADEBE | The PSL is another procession thanks to short-sighted owners and administrators

The DStv Premiership has disappointedly spawned a group of Sundowns admirers instead of competitors
Sport
2 days ago

Pitso Mosimane wishes 'top player' Percy Tau an injury-free 2023

"Don’t worry too much, you are still a quality player to be playing at [a] high level. Just pray a lot," said Mosimane.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of two new players Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates sign Cameroon World Cup squad striker Soccer
  3. SAZI HADEBE | The PSL is another procession thanks to short-sighted owners and ... Sport
  4. 'He is our scoring trainer': Erik ten Hag praises Benni McCarthy's coaching ... Soccer
  5. If Sundowns don’t want Andile Jali they must tell us: Mike Makaab Soccer

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials