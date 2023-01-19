There are hopes that the arrival of Basomboli will boost Chiefs' attacking department, which has been identified as one of their biggest downfalls this season.
Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of two new players
Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of two new foreign players in a bid to boost their ailing squad.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants have announced they have obtained the services of Congolese 22-year-old left-footed striker Christian Saile Basomboli and Botswana’s Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.
While Basomboli is set to join Amakhosi for this season immediately, left-footed defender Ditlhokwe will only join the Soweto side before the 2023/2024 campaign as he only signed a pre-contract.
Ditlhokwe, 24, is on the books of SuperSport United where he has been playing since 2020.
“The highly rated international who captains Botswana’s national team has inked a four-year contract and will arrive to begin his life in Naturena in July 2023,” Chiefs wrote on their social media pages.
