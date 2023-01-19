Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of two new players

19 January 2023 - 17:53 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
SuperSport United player Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has signed for Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of two new foreign players in a bid to boost their ailing squad.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants have announced they have obtained the services of Congolese 22-year-old left-footed striker Christian Saile Basomboli and Botswana’s Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

While Basomboli is set to join Amakhosi for this season immediately, left-footed defender Ditlhokwe will only join the Soweto side before the 2023/2024 campaign as he only signed a pre-contract.

Ditlhokwe, 24, is on the books of SuperSport United where he has been playing since 2020.

“The highly rated international who captains Botswana’s national team has inked a four-year contract and will arrive to begin his life in Naturena in July 2023,” Chiefs wrote on their social media pages.

There are hopes that the arrival of Basomboli will boost Chiefs' attacking department, which has been identified as one of their biggest downfalls this season.

“Kaizer Chiefs are pleased to announce the signing of Congolese 22-year-old left-footed striker Christian Saile Basomboli,” the club said. 

“Basomboli arrives in Naturena after penning a three-and-a-half-[year] deal with the Glamour Boys.”

Before his move to Chiefs, Basomboli was playing for Zambian outfit Nchanga Rangers.

