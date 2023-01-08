Insight

Book Extract

WATCH | Long live the king: New book celebrates sporting icon Pelé’s life

This is the last media interview the great soccer legend gave before his passing. It was given to the compilers of ‘Pelé: The Opus’, a giant book celebrating his life and released in Brazil this week. This extract is exclusive to the Sunday Times

08 January 2023 - 00:02 By SUNDAY TIMES

For all Pelé’s achievements in football, whether it be for his beloved Santos, the New York Cosmos or, of course, for the Brazil national team, his career and iconic standing as the greatest of all time is down to one thing above all else — the World Cup. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Brazil bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pelé with 24-hour wake Soccer
  2. The 'King' and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight Soccer
  3. Pelé's World Cup-winning teammates remember 'player from another planet' Soccer
  4. Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82 Soccer

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Crush the cult, Cyril, or it’s all over come 2024 Opinion
  2. Mampara of the Week: Buti Monamodi Hogarth
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI |  Boksburg tragedy a microcosm of all that's wrong in South ... Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Mbalula may seem funny, but he's no political clown Opinion
  5. Mampara of the year: Carl Niehaus trumps them all in pack of Mamparas Hogarth

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election