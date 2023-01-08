Book Extract
WATCH | Long live the king: New book celebrates sporting icon Pelé’s life
This is the last media interview the great soccer legend gave before his passing. It was given to the compilers of ‘Pelé: The Opus’, a giant book celebrating his life and released in Brazil this week. This extract is exclusive to the Sunday Times
08 January 2023 - 00:02 By SUNDAY TIMES
For all Pelé’s achievements in football, whether it be for his beloved Santos, the New York Cosmos or, of course, for the Brazil national team, his career and iconic standing as the greatest of all time is down to one thing above all else — the World Cup. ..
Book Extract
WATCH | Long live the king: New book celebrates sporting icon Pelé’s life
This is the last media interview the great soccer legend gave before his passing. It was given to the compilers of ‘Pelé: The Opus’, a giant book celebrating his life and released in Brazil this week. This extract is exclusive to the Sunday Times
For all Pelé’s achievements in football, whether it be for his beloved Santos, the New York Cosmos or, of course, for the Brazil national team, his career and iconic standing as the greatest of all time is down to one thing above all else — the World Cup. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos