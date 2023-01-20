Soccer

No league title is won in January: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says the race is not over

20 January 2023 - 13:03 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during the DStv Premiership match against Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on January 6 2023.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

A number of Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches have conceded the DStv Premiership title race is over, but Mamelodi Sundowns' Rulani Mokwena has dismissed that notion.

Mokwena’s charges, who are away to struggling Kaizer Chiefs at Soweto's FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm), have won 11 games in a row to open a 14-point gap between themselves and second-placed Richards Bay FC.

Sundowns have amassed 43 points from 17 outings, while Richards Bay are on 29 points from 16 matches.

Since Mokwena took over as the sole head coach in October, Sundowns have appeared unstoppable, leading others to say the race is over with at least 15 games to go.

“No (the league is not gone)..

“I’m consistent in my statement. It’s a statement I say in our meetings with the players, where I am always honest with them and they know.

“But because I say it to them, I can say it to you guys as well; they know there’s no league that has ever been won in January,” he said.

Swallows’ Ernst Middendorp and four-time league-winning SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt are among coaches who believe no team will catch Sundowns in the race.

Masandawana are on the hunt for a sixth successive league title and 13 overall.

Against Chiefs on Saturday, Sundowns will be keen to extend their winning run to 12.

