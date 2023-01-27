In the video, Mahlangu said PSL games were unwatchable and the standard has dropped.
'Football must be balanced': Shivambu agrees with Mahlangu Sundowns is 'destroying SA football'
Image: Masi Losi
Kaizer Chiefs supporter Floyd Shivambu has thrown his weight behind ex-Chiefs and Bafana Bafana footballer Jabu Mahlangu's claims that Mamelodi Sundowns are “destroying South African football”.
Mahlangu made the claims in a Twitter video this week, where he criticised the standard of Premier Soccer League football and accused Sundowns of “hoarding” players.
He was reacting to Chiefs' 1-0 loss to Sundowns in the DStv Premiership.
Shivambu agreed with Mahlangu, saying he had issues with how football dominance was being financed.
“The erstwhile dominance of Kaizer Chiefs FC was through resources earned in and through football. Hoarding brilliant players is unethical.”
In the video, Mahlangu said PSL games were unwatchable and the standard has dropped.
“We suggested the fair play issue in the PSL. Whether Sundowns fans or not, everyone wants their team to win all the time, but what’s happening now is killing our national team.
“They claim they want to help Bafana Bafana get to the top. It’s not possible because our best players are at one team and they are not playing.”
Mahlangu said something must be done to fix the situation.
“How are we going to improve? I don’t want to compare, but Manchester City didn’t buy all the top players in the Premier League. They are a good team but the league is still competitive. I’m not comparing, I’m just making sense.
“Something must be done in our football. Even themselves, Sundowns know what they are doing is destroying South African football. Please guys, let’s not get personal and don’t insult me because we are talking about football here,” he said.
