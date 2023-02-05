Harry Kane's record-breaking goal seals Tottenham win over Man City

Manchester City's bid to chop Arsenal's Premier League lead to two points was scuppered as Harry Kane's record-breaking goal earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win over the champions on Sunday.

Kane's 15th-minute effort punished some sloppy City defending and made him the north London club's all-time top goalscorer with 267, taking him past former great Jimmy Greaves whose record had stood since 1970.

It was a strike even fans of Tottenham's arch-rivals Arsenal would have celebrated down the road as it helped Mikel Arteta's side stay five points clear despite Saturday's shock loss at Everton.