Soccer

'Why keep an unhappy player?': Hunt on why Rayners left SuperSport

06 February 2023 - 14:43 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt during a Nedbank Cup press conference at PSL headquarters on February 6 2023.
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt during a Nedbank Cup press conference at PSL headquarters on February 6 2023.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has revealed the reason behind Iqraam Rayners’ departure from the club.

Rayners left SuperSport during the January transfer window and rejoined former team Stellenbosch FC. The attacking midfielder had been with Matsatsantsa for two-and-a-half seasons after he moved to Gauteng in July 2020 from Stellies.

Hunt said the player had become an unhappy camper at the club and wanted out.

The coach did not divulge what led to Rayners' unhappiness but said he did not believe it was a case of failing to settle in Gauteng.

Western Cape-born players have been known to struggle to adjust when they move inland.

“I don’t know much about that, we have had a lot of Cape Town players playing in Joburg,” Hunt said during a Nedbank Cup press conference at the Premier Soccer League headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday.

“We have won the league playing with Cape Town players. I hear that statement, but for me, if a player is not happy he must go.

“That’s it. Why keep an unhappy player? No hard feelings, he [Rayners] wanted to leave and that was it.”

Rayners was the only departure from SuperSport during the midseason transfer window while they made three signings.

Hunt’s side brought in Zakhele Lepasa on loan from Orlando Pirates, Senegalese centre forward Mamour Niang and midfielder Zukile Kewuti from Maritzburg United.

SuperSport meet ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars from Mamelodi in their Nedbank Cup last 32 clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

MORE:

WATCH | Royal chair Andile Mpisane 'throws toys out of cot' after being subbed

Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane was seemingly not pleased after being substituted during the side’s DStv Diski Challenge game against AmaZulu FC ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Like a young Nasief Morris: SA U-23 coach Notoane on tragic death of Oshwin Andries

South Africa Under-20 captain Oshwin Andries, who died from stab wounds this weekend, reminded his South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane of a ...
Sport
4 hours ago

TS Galaxy boss Sukazi accused of not paying salaries

Tim Sukazi, the owner of Premier Soccer League outfit TS Galaxy has been accused of not paying the January salaries of some of his players, and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Some details emerge about stabbing and death of SA U20 captain Oshwin Andries

Some details have begun to emerge about the death on Saturday night of Stellenbosch FC's promising young defender and South Africa Under-20 captain ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch FC confirm passing of highly-rated youngster Oshwin Andries Soccer
  2. Some details emerge about stabbing and death of SA U20 captain Oshwin Andries Soccer
  3. Bafana Bafana legend John Moeti dies aged 55 Soccer
  4. SA Tourism’s proposed Spurs deal ‘has more benefits’ than Rwanda and Arsenal Soccer
  5. Stay or go? — Arthur Zwane in the hot seat after Chiefs Galaxy draw Soccer

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...