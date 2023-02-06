'Why keep an unhappy player?': Hunt on why Rayners left SuperSport

Western Cape-born players have been known to struggle to adjust when they move inland.

“I don’t know much about that, we have had a lot of Cape Town players playing in Joburg,” Hunt said during a Nedbank Cup press conference at the Premier Soccer League headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday.

“We have won the league playing with Cape Town players. I hear that statement, but for me, if a player is not happy he must go.

“That’s it. Why keep an unhappy player? No hard feelings, he [Rayners] wanted to leave and that was it.”

Rayners was the only departure from SuperSport during the midseason transfer window while they made three signings.

Hunt’s side brought in Zakhele Lepasa on loan from Orlando Pirates, Senegalese centre forward Mamour Niang and midfielder Zukile Kewuti from Maritzburg United.

SuperSport meet ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars from Mamelodi in their Nedbank Cup last 32 clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).