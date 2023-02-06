The chair, though, was substituted on 61 minutes with Thwihli Thwahla enjoying a 1-0 lead, replaced by Philani Sithebe.
WATCH | Royal chair Andile Mpisane 'throws toys out of cot' after being subbed
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane was seemingly not pleased after being substituted during the side’s DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) game against AmaZulu FC on Saturday.
Royal and Usuthu played to a 1-1 draw during their DDC reserve league clash at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.
Mpisane, the son of club owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, who has controversially been trying to make his way as a player at Royal, started the match and wore the captain's armband.
The chair, though, was substituted on 61 minutes with Thwihli Thwahla enjoying a 1-0 lead, replaced by Philani Sithebe.
The noticeably overweight Mpisane didn’t look happy with coach Sazi Ngubane’s decision to pull him out of play and the right winger appeared to throw his toys out the cot.
He was caught on SuperSport TV cameras apparently complaining to senior team coach Khabo Zondo, who was seen doing his best to calm the chair down.
The 21-year-old Mpisane is yet to make an appearance for the senior team in an official Premier Soccer League match. However, he did sit on the bench against Richards Bay FC in September.
Mpisane featured for the senior side when they won the Macufe Cup against Kaizer Chiefs in September.
