Soccer

WATCH | Royal chair Andile Mpisane 'throws toys out of cot' after being subbed

06 February 2023 - 13:33 By Sithembiso Dindi
Royal AM chair and player Andile Mpisane warming up during the DStv Premiership match against Richards Bay at Chatsworth Stadium on September 6 2022. File photo.
Royal AM chair and player Andile Mpisane warming up during the DStv Premiership match against Richards Bay at Chatsworth Stadium on September 6 2022. File photo.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane was seemingly not pleased after being substituted during the side’s DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) game against AmaZulu FC on Saturday.

Royal and Usuthu played to a 1-1 draw during their DDC reserve league clash at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

Mpisane, the son of club owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, who has controversially been trying to make his way as a player at Royal, started the match and wore the captain's armband.

The chair, though, was substituted on 61 minutes with Thwihli Thwahla enjoying a 1-0 lead, replaced by Philani Sithebe.

The noticeably overweight Mpisane didn’t look happy with coach Sazi Ngubane’s decision to pull him out of play and the right winger appeared to throw his toys out the cot.

He was caught on SuperSport TV cameras apparently complaining to senior team coach Khabo Zondo, who was seen doing his best to calm the chair down.

The 21-year-old Mpisane is yet to make an appearance for the senior team in an official Premier Soccer League match. However, he did sit on the bench against Richards Bay FC in September.

Mpisane featured for the senior side when they won the Macufe Cup against Kaizer Chiefs in September.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

TS Galaxy boss Sukazi accused of not paying salaries

Tim Sukazi, the owner of Premier Soccer League outfit TS Galaxy has been accused of not paying the January salaries of some of his players, and ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Spurs South Africa’ — Fans react to Tottenham beating Man City amid SA Tourism fiasco

"I ain't hating on the SA government investing in Spurs now," joked one fan.
Sport
10 hours ago

Some details emerge about stabbing and death of SA U20 captain Oshwin Andries

Some details have begun to emerge about the death on Saturday night of Stellenbosch FC's promising young defender and South Africa Under-20 captain ...
Sport
1 day ago

After breaking Greaves' Spurs goal record, Kane targets Shearer

Harry Kane described becoming Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer as surreal and a dream come true after taking his tally to 267 and moving past ...
Sport
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch FC confirm passing of highly-rated youngster Oshwin Andries Soccer
  2. Some details emerge about stabbing and death of SA U20 captain Oshwin Andries Soccer
  3. Bafana Bafana legend John Moeti dies aged 55 Soccer
  4. SA Tourism’s proposed Spurs deal ‘has more benefits’ than Rwanda and Arsenal Soccer
  5. Stay or go? — Arthur Zwane in the hot seat after Chiefs Galaxy draw Soccer

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...