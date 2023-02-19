Soweto derby was far from our minds: Almenara after Pirates’ unconvincing win

"During the game we try to impact as much as we can. The half time break is key but today [Friday], with the use of technology, we were able to connect with him [Riveiro]."

Saleng once again showed how a vital player he is for Pirates, notching his fifth league goal of the season before providing an assist via a set piece for Dzvukamanja to net his second of the season.

But Almenara refused to single out Saleng as a player who's had more impact than others at Bucs this season.

"For us all the players are important," said the assistant coach, who is in his fourth year working with Spanish compatriot Riveiro.

"Saleng and all the other players are all pushing for a starting position. For us all the players are important, especially for the way we're playing."

Almenara admitted Pirates did not have the control of the match they wished to have in both halves and their final passes were awful in cases where they had a chance to hurt their visitors.

"In the first half, because of some positional adjustments, we were not able to do what we needed to especially in the last third.

"It created some problems and we had to fix it at half time. Luckily for us we did score a second goal in a set piece situation but we didn't create as much as we expected to."