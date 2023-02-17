Soccer

Mailula brace helps Sundowns to away Champs League win over Cotonsport in Cameroon

17 February 2023 - 20:16
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula scored a brace against Cotonsport in their Champions League, group stages clash in Cameroon.
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula scored a brace against Cotonsport in their Champions League, group stages clash in Cameroon.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

A Cassius Mailula brace helped Mamelodi Sundowns to an important 3-1 win over Cotonsport in their Caf Champions League encounter at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Cameroon on Friday night.

With this win in Garoua, the Brazilians have made it two wins from as many matches after their narrow 1-0 win over Sudanese side Al Hilal at Loftus in Pretoria.

Sundowns took the lead after ten minutes from Mailula and Thapelo Morena increased it two minutes later as they settled first in this game played in hot conditions.

As goalkeepers we don’t like dirty sheets, says in-form Petersen as Kaizer Chiefs prepare for Arrows

Brandon Petersen may have not yet managed to become a regular goalkeeper at Kaizer Chiefs, but he says fighting for the jersey alongside Itumeleng ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Gouegoue Wassou scored for Cotonsport just after the half-hour mark but Mailula continued with his hot scoring streak when he scored the third goal for Sundowns and his second of the afternoon.

There were no goals in the second half as Sundowns registered their second win of the group stages and their focus now turns to their third match against rivals Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup last 16

Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns once again avoided each other in the Nedbank Cup last 16 fixtures.
Sport
2 days ago

Mamelodi Sundowns make another coaching appointment

Mamelodi Sundowns have added a new member to their technical staff, announcing the appointment of former Orlando Pirates reserve team coach Michael ...
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns coach Mokwena urges players to acclimatise to hot weather in Cameroon

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has asked his charges to acclimatise to extreme hot weather conditions in Garoua, Cameroon for their Caf ...
Sport
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup last 16 Soccer
  2. Ten Hag's 'signing of the season': Man U fans melt down about Benni's work with ... Soccer
  3. 'God has something for us' — Pitso Mosimane reflects on Al Ahli Saudi success ... Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane praises Pep Guardiola over apology, clears the air on Ramović ... Soccer
  5. Sharks about to enter deep water Sport

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
Singers and actors arrive for AKA's memorial in Sandton