Confident Man Utd ready for Liverpool test, says Ten Hag

Manchester United will go into this weekend's Premier League clash at rivals Liverpool with confidence and are ready to battle for the three points, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday, as they look for a first win at Anfield since 2016.

United won their first trophy since 2017 last week by beating Newcastle United in the League Cup final and they have also reached the FA Cup quarter-finals and Europa League last 16.

In the Premier League, United are third on 49 points after 24 games, having lost just one of their last 11 matches and sixth-placed Liverpool are 10 points behind them in the standings.

"I'm looking forward (to it), I know the ambience, the atmosphere will be great. It will be hostile against us, and we like it," Ten Hag told reporters.