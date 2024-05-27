Soccer

Mabasa did more than score goals: Pirates coach Riveiro hails PSL top scorer

27 May 2024 - 14:26
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates during their DStv Premiership match against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Tshegofatso Mabasa’s contribution consisted of more than just his goals, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said after his big striker clinched the DStv Premiership’s top scorer position at the weekend.

Mabasa, in excellent form with 10 goals in 13 league games in the second half of the season after his return from loan with Moroka Swallows (where he scored six in 13 in the first half) in January, produced another crucial strike for Bucs in their 1-1 draw against SuperSport United in Saturday’s final round.

The goal at Orlando Stadium kept Mabasa’s nose ahead of Stellenbosch FC’s Iqraam Rayners (15 goals) as the Bucs man ended on 16 and Pirates (50 points) earned the runners-up position on goal difference from Stellies.

Rayners also scored on the final day but that could not prevent Stellenbosch sinking to a 2-1 defeat to Richards Bay FC.

“Mabasa means much more than the goals. He has a good effect in the group, a contribution in every moment of the game, defending, attacking, set pieces,” Riveiro said.

“He was an important player for us in the second part of the season, always available for selection and he’s been getting the reward now for the hard work he was putting in during the other half of the season at Swallows.

“Overall, a really good season for him and hopefully he can replicate the performance in the future for us here at Pirates.”

Mabasa, 27, was not included in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ 36-player provisional squad for next month’s huge 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria away and Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein.

He will hope to sneak into Broos' final squad when the coach names that combination on Thursday.

Rayners was named in the provisional squad.

Pirates ended 23 points behind seventh time successive Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns (73 points).

The Buccaneers end their season with the Nedbank Cup final against Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The clash is a rematch of this season’s MTN8 final where Pirates beat Downs on penalties. Bucs are out to defend a second cup title this campaign. Sundowns are seeking a treble as a win in the Nedbank would add to their Premiership and African Football League trophies in 2023-2024.

