Mabasa did more than score goals: Pirates coach Riveiro hails PSL top scorer

Mabasa, 27, was not included in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ 36-player provisional squad for next month’s huge 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria away and Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein.
Tshegofatso Mabasa’s contribution consisted of more than just his goals, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said after his big striker clinched the DStv Premiership’s top scorer position at the weekend.
Mabasa, in excellent form with 10 goals in 13 league games in the second half of the season after his return from loan with Moroka Swallows (where he scored six in 13 in the first half) in January, produced another crucial strike for Bucs in their 1-1 draw against SuperSport United in Saturday’s final round.
The goal at Orlando Stadium kept Mabasa’s nose ahead of Stellenbosch FC’s Iqraam Rayners (15 goals) as the Bucs man ended on 16 and Pirates (50 points) earned the runners-up position on goal difference from Stellies.
Rayners also scored on the final day but that could not prevent Stellenbosch sinking to a 2-1 defeat to Richards Bay FC.
He will hope to sneak into Broos' final squad when the coach names that combination on Thursday.
Rayners was named in the provisional squad.
Pirates ended 23 points behind seventh time successive Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns (73 points).
The Buccaneers end their season with the Nedbank Cup final against Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
The clash is a rematch of this season’s MTN8 final where Pirates beat Downs on penalties. Bucs are out to defend a second cup title this campaign. Sundowns are seeking a treble as a win in the Nedbank would add to their Premiership and African Football League trophies in 2023-2024.
