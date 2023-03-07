Soccer

Sundowns’ red-hot Cassius Mailula included in Bafana squad

07 March 2023 - 16:39 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns forward Cassius Mailula has been included in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns' red-hot scoring ace Cassius Mailula has been named in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' 35-man preliminary squad for their crucial back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia at the end of the month.

A player of Mailula's scoring and creative qualities could be a welcome addition for the goal-shy South Africans in the games at Orlando Stadium on March 24 (6pm) and Monrovia on March 28, where four points should be enough for Bafana to reach Ivory Coast 2023.

Other notable inclusions were Al Ahly forward Percy Tau, Burnley's new striker Lyle Foster and forward Kobamelo Kodisang of Moreirense in Portugal.

Midfielder's Grant Margeman of SuperSport United and Njabulo Blom of St Louis City were also interesting call-ups.

“The preliminary squad will be trimmed to 23 players when Broos announces his final list for the two matches next week,” the South Africa Football Association said.

“The national team will go into camp in Johannesburg on March 19.”

Bafana's Group K was reduced to three teams when Zimbabwe were expelled from the competition ahead of the round-robin stage kickoff due to government interference in the sport in that country.

South Africa have zero points from one match, a 2-1 defeat to Morocco in Rabat on June 9 last year. Liberia lost 2-0 at home to the Atlas Lions — who later became Africa's first World Cup semifinalists in Qatar in December — on June 13 2022.

If SA go to four points from the two matches, that will leave Liberia on a point. The West Africans would then need a win by about five goals or more in their last match away against Morocco to leapfrog Bafana into second place.

The tournament in Ivory Coast was moved from June and July this year to January and February 2024 due to heat concerns.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Brandon Petersen (Kaizer Chiefs), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns), Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay FC), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Taariq Fielies (Cape Town City), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Sundowns), Grant Kekana (Sundowns), Mothobi Mvala (Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Turan Tovuz, Azerbaijan)

Midfielders: Thapelo Maseko (SuperSport United), Miguel Timm (Pirates), Luke le Roux (Varberg BoIS, Sweden), Njabulo Blom (St Louis City, US), Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Sphelele Mkhulise (Sundowns), Grant Margeman (SuperSport), Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns), Monnapule Saleng (Pirates), Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (SuperSport)

Forwards: Cassius Mailula (Sundowns), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC, US), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Kobamelo Kodisang (Moreirense, Portugal)

