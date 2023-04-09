Gap narrows in title chase as Liverpool snatch late equaliser against Arsenal

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino scored a late goal to rescue a 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday, which robbed the Premier League leaders of their eighth consecutive victory and what would have been their first win at Anfield since 2012.

Mikel Arteta's side appeared poised to stretch their gap over second-place Manchester City before Firmino scored in the 87th minute, when Trent Alexander-Arnold dinked a cross to the back post that the forward headed past Aaron Ramsdale.