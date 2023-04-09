Man City monster Haaland on same level as Messi and Ronaldo: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said striker Erling Haaland is of the same calibre as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after the Norwegian international scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 Premier League victory at Southampton.

Haaland scored on a header and remarkable bicycle kick, taking his tally to 44 goals in all competitions this season, with 30 of those coming in the Premier League.

His total is now level with the most ever by a Premier League player in all competitions in a single campaign, equalling Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 and Mohamed Salah in 2017-18.

“We have lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but he is on that level," Guardiola told the BBC on Saturday. Guardiola was in awe of Haaland's execution of his second goal, which he acrobatically volleyed home off a cross from Jack Grealish.