Big task ahead at Chelsea but anything can happen at Real, says Lampard

Despite having 62% of the possession, and making 517 passes to Wolverhampton's 313, Chelsea failed to pose a threat against a side fighting their way out of relegation danger and now 12th overall.

In the league, Chelsea have only 29 goals to their credit from 30 games and have not scored in their last three league matches.

“It's a big task,” said Lampard, who told his players at half time that Wolves were playing with more aggression and hunger in their game as a team fighting for their Premier League survival.

Tackling the causes of the goal drought is a priority, and Lampard recognised there was work to be done on building confidence and changing the mindset.

“We have to find the reasons and solutions for that. The only way I know is to work,” he said.

“Some players here haven't got a history of scoring goals, maybe fresh to the league or are new players. You have to give them time and work with them.

“At the same time, we're Chelsea and want to score goals and win games so we have to find a solution to that.”

Lampard made two changes to the line-up, with Raheem Sterling and Conor Gallagher on from the start and Ben Chilwell on the bench.

French international N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount, both recovering from injury, were not in the squad though the former at least is likely to be back against Real.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came on for the last 20 minutes.

“I have to try to use everything, we want to assess the squad quickly and try to find the best players to win games,” Lampard said.