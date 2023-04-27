We suffered tonight, says Arsenal's Arteta after Man City mauling

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League but manager Mikel Arteta's body language after a 4-1 drubbing at Manchester City on Wednesday suggests he knows their title chance may be gone.

His side wilted under City's sustained onslaught and perhaps got off lightly as Kevin De Bruyne scored twice with John Stones and Erling Haaland also on target.

Reigning champions City will go top with a game in hand if they beat Fulham at the weekend having trailed Arsenal for more or less the whole season.

"I don't know what is going to be required," Arteta told reporters when asked if Arsenal must now win their remaining five games to have any chance of claiming the club's first title since 2004.