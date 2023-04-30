Soccer

Big setback for Limpopo football as Black Leopards, TTM relegated to amateur ranks

30 April 2023 - 12:31 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Black Leopards chairman and owner David Thidiela addresses media during PSL Special Board of Governors at Emperors Palace in the east of Johannesburg on September 20 2018.
Image: BackpagePix

The football community in Limpopo suffered a major setback this weekend when two of its clubs, Black Leopards and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM), were relegated from the South African professional ranks.  

Leopards and TTM have been axed from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, the country’s second tier, with two games to play before the end of the season.  

This after both teams, which are from Thohoyandou in Venda, suffered defeats in their crucial outings on Saturday, with Lidoda Duvha going down 2-0 to Platinum City Rovers while TTM lost 2-1 to Hungry Lions. 

The two sides will now play amateur football in the ABC Motsepe League.  

At the time of their relegation TTM were playing their home games in Bloemfontein, but the Limpopo-based club hadn’t officially announced it had relocated to the Free State.  

Leopards' relegation is sad news as they are a club with a rich history in local football.  

Leopards produced and provided a platform to several players who are highly respected in South African football.  

Lidoda Duvha’s owner David Thidiela was one of the founding members of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in 1996 and has served on the league’s executive committee for many years.  

After assuming ownership of Leopards in the late 1980s, Thidiela’s leadership saw the club being promoted to the top tier ahead of the 2001/2002 season.  

The club, which enjoyed massive support when playing at Thohoyandou Stadium, became one of the yo-yo teams, getting relegated to the second tier three times. They were relegated in 2007/08, 2012/13 and 2020/21.  

TTM, owned by businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi, joined the SA professional football ranks in 2017 after buying the second-tier status of Milano United.  

But they failed to gain promotion to the big time until they bought top-tier side Bidvest Wits in 2020.  

However, the club ran into financial crisis less than a year after they bought Wits and were forced to sell the club to Abram Sello who formed Marumo Gallants. 

