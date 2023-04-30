Soccer
Marumo Gallants in difficult position as they juggle Confederation Cup and league
30 April 2023 - 00:00
Marumo Gallants find themselves between a rock and a hard place as they negotiate the complex matter of attempting to advance to the semifinals of the Confederation Cup and dodge the dreaded relegation bullet. ..
